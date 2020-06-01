Segerstrom Center Announces Cancellation of La Scala Ballet Performances

Segerstrom Center for the Arts announced that the upcoming engagement of Teatro alla Scala Ballet's Onegin, originally scheduled for July 31 - August 2, 2020 as part of the International Dance Season, has been canceled due to the ongoing effects of COVID-19. The Center continues to work diligently to reschedule artists and performances when possible and looks forward to when we can open again and welcome great companies from our country and around the world, including the incomparable dancers of La Scala Ballet.

Patrons may return their tickets to Onegin as a donation to the Center and receive a tax deduction for the full value. Tickets may also be exchanged for gift certificates or credit that can be used for another engagement or ticket holders may request a refund for the full value of the tickets

With Center offices and box office closed for walk-up business, patrons are asked to contact the Center at www.scfta.org/about/ticket-options.aspx to let them know how they would like the Center to handle their tickets. They will be contacted with confirmation. Due to the volume of inquiries and personalized attention given to each person, the Center expresses its gratitude for the patience of every ticketholder.

For additional information and updates, the public is requested to visit:

www.scfta.org/See-a-Show/CrushCOVID/COVID-19-Preparedness.aspx

Related Articles Shows View More Costa Mesa Stories

More Hot Stories For You