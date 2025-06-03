Kiki Ebsen to Bring MY BUDDY: THE OTHER SIDE OF OZ to Campus JAX

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed vocalist and storyteller Kiki Ebsen will bring her touching and unforgettable jazz cabaret, My Buddy: The Other Side of Oz, to Campus JAX on Wednesday, June 12 at 7:00 PM.

This multimedia production honors Kiki's father, beloved Hollywood legend Buddy Ebsen, best known for his iconic roles in The Beverly Hillbillies, The Wizard of Oz, and Barnaby Jones.

More than a tribute, My Buddy is a deeply personal journey of healing and reconnection between father and daughter. Through heartfelt stories, rare home video, and timeless songs from the Great American Songbook, Kiki offers an intimate portrait of a man whose remarkable career spanned seven decades-from vaudeville to television stardom. Each song in the show is drawn from her critically acclaimed album Scarecrow Sessions, with every track chosen to reflect a chapter of Buddy's life.

Joined by a band of top-tier jazz musicians, Kiki brings emotional depth, humor, and musical brilliance to the stage. Audiences will experience never-before-seen family photos, nostalgic video clips, and soulful performances that celebrate legacy, connection, and the power of music.

Featuring: Jeff Colella - piano, Chris Colangelo - acoustic bass, Kendall Kay-drums, and Tom Luer-woodwinds



About Kiki Ebsen:

Kiki Ebsen has performed with some of the music industry's biggest names, including Boz Scaggs, Michael McDonald, Al Jarreau, and Christopher Cross. She is celebrated for her emotional range, musical finesse, and dynamic stage presence. In addition to her jazz and cabaret work, she is the creator of the Joni Mitchell Project, a tribute to one of her most profound musical influences. Her latest album, Fill Me Up-a collection of original songs-is available now at kikiebsen.com.

