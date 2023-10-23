Disney's THE LION KING On Sale October 30 At Segerstrom Center For The Arts

Disney Theatrical Productions and Segerstrom Center for the Arts announced today that tickets for the long-awaited return engagement of Disney's The Lion King will go on sale to the public on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10 AM.

Costa Mesa's most eagerly awaited return will once again leap onto the Segerstrom Center for the Arts stage on Thursday, February 1, 2024 for a limited engagement of four weeks through Sunday, February 25, 2024. The opening night is Thursday, February 1 at 7:30 PM.

In Costa Mesa, The Lion King will play Tuesdays through Fridays at 7:30 PM, Saturdays at 2 PM and 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 1 PM and 6:30 PM. There will also be a 2 PM matinee on Thursday, February 1. Premium Ticket Packages, which include a prime seat location, a souvenir program, and a cinch bag, are also available. Beginning October 30 at 10 AM, tickets will be available online at scfta.org, in person at Segerstrom Center for the Arts Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626, or by phone at (714) 556-2787. To charge tickets, call (714) 556-2787 on Monday from 10 AM – 2 PM, or Tuesday through Friday from 12 PM – 5 PM. Orders for groups of twenty (20) or more may be placed by calling (714) 755-0236.

Ticket buyers are reminded that scfta.org and the box office at Segerstrom Center for the Arts are the only official ticket outlets for all performances at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Segerstrom Center for the Arts is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance. Additionally, third-party ticket brokers often impose substantial fees and markups well beyond the face value of tickets.

For more than 20 years, the North American touring productions of The Lion King have been seen by over 21 million theatergoers. Having already played more than 9,000 performances in over 90 cities across North America, The Lion King now proudly returns to Costa Mesa at Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

Celebrating 25 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 28 global productions have been seen by over 112 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Andrew Flatt, Anne Quart, and Thomas Schumacher, The Lion King has made theatrical history with three productions worldwide running 20 or more years and two others running 25 or more years.

Performed over its lifetime in nine different languages (English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), productions of The Lion King can currently be seen on Broadway; London's West End; Paris; Hamburg; Tokyo; Madrid; Sao Paulo and on tour across North America and the U.K. & Ireland for a total of nine productions running concurrently across the globe. Having played over 100 cities in 24 countries on every continent except Antarctica, The Lion King's worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.

The Lion King won six 1998 Tony Awards: Best Musical, Best Scenic Design (Richard Hudson), Best Costume Design (Julie Taymor), Best Lighting Design (Donald Holder), Best Choreography (Garth Fagan) and Best Direction of a Musical. The Lion King has also earned more than 70 major arts awards including the 1998 NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the 1999 Grammy for Best Musical Show Album, the 1999 Evening Standard Award for Theatrical Event of the Year and the 1999 Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.

The show's director, costume designer and mask co-designer Julie Taymor continues to play an integral part in the show's ongoing success. The first woman to win a Tony Award for Direction of a Musical, Taymor supervises new productions of the show around the world.

The Broadway score features Elton John and Tim Rice's songs from the Lion King animated film along with three new songs by John and Rice; additional musical material by South African Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor and Hans Zimmer; and music from "Rhythm of the Pride Lands," an album inspired by the original music in the film, written by Lebo M, Mark Mancina and Hans Zimmer. The resulting sound of The Lion King is a fusion of Western popular music and the distinctive sounds and rhythms of Africa, ranging from the Academy Award-winning song “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” to Lebo M's rich choral numbers.

Elton John, Lebo M, and Hans Zimmer all collaborated on the 2019 version of the film, executive produced by Julie Taymor and Thomas Schumacher, which has gone onto extraordinary worldwide success.

The book has been adapted by Roger Allers, who co-directed the animated The Lion King feature, and Irene Mecchi, who co-wrote the film's screenplay. Other members of the creative team include: Michael Curry, who designed the masks and puppets with Taymor, Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Michael Ward (hair and makeup design), Anthony Lyn (associate director), Marey Griffith (associate choreographer), Clement Ishmael (music supervisor), Lisa Dawn Cave (production supervisor), Thomas Schlenk (general manager) and ARC/Mark Brandon, CSA (casting). Anne Quart serves as executive producer.

For more information worldwide, visit LionKing.com.

The Costa Mesa engagement of Disney's THE LION KING is presented by arrangement with Segerstrom Center for the Arts and is a subscription offering of the Broadway Series.

Disney's The Lion King

February 1 – 25, 2024

Segerstrom Hall

In-person and Phone-

Box Office

600 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 556-2787

Monday 10 am – 2 pm

Tuesday through Friday Noon- 5 pm

Closed Saturdays and Sundays

Online - SCFTA.org

Group Sales - (714) 755-0236

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is an innovative, nonprofit arts organization committed to supporting artistic excellence, creating impactful educational programs, and dedicated to engaging a culturally connected, inclusive, and vital Orange County community for all, through the power of live performance. As the leading cultural arts hub, the Center presents a variety of programming with performances by international dance companies, Broadway national tours, jazz and cabaret musicians, chamber orchestras and ensembles, comedy, and speaker series. Through the Education and Community Engagement departments, the Center also delivers family-friendly programming and performances on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza; these events include outdoor movie screenings, concerts, dance classes, diverse festivals, and more. With six venues on a beautiful multi-disciplinary campus, Segerstrom Center for the Arts proudly serves as the artistic home to three of the region's major performing arts organizations: Pacific Symphony, Philharmonic Society of Orange County, and Pacific Chorale as well as two independently acclaimed organizations: Tony Award-winning South Coast Repertory and the Orange County Museum of Art. Segerstrom Center is also home to the American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School and Studio D, Arts School for All Abilities.