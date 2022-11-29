Chita Rivera to Present CHITA: THE RHYTHM OF MY LIFE at Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Come celebrate the one and only Chita Rivera in a unique concert event CHITA: THE RHYTHM OF MY LIFE for a single performance only on Sunday, December 11 at 2:00pm presented by Segerstrom Center for the Arts at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Chita Rivera's Special Guests will be Broadway favorite George Dvorsky and her daughter, Lisa Mordente. Tickets are now on sale at scfta.org.



The incomparable Tony Award winner Chita Rivera will recreate signature moments from her legendary Broadway career from West Side Story, Sweet Charity and Bye Bye Birdie to Chicago, Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Visit and more. In addition to a tribute to her dear friends John Kander & Fred Ebb, the timeless music of Leonard Bernstein, Charles Strouse & Lee Adams, Jerry Herman and Stephen Sondheim will also be featured, accompanied by her long-time trio.



A theatrical icon and one of Broadway's greatest triple-threat talents, Chita Rivera is one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history having earned 10 nominations, won twice and received the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. A versatile actress/singer/dancer, her most recent starring roles include The Visit, the final John Kander/Fred Ebb/Terrence McNally musical directed by John Doyle and choreographed by Graciela Daniele on Broadway; the Broadway revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood; the Broadway and touring productions of The Dancer's Life, a dazzling musical celebrating her spectacular career, written by Terrence McNally and directed by Graciela Daniele, and the revival of the Broadway musical Nine with Antonio Banderas.



She trained as a ballerina (from age nine) before receiving a scholarship to the School of American Ballet from the legendary choreographer George Balanchine. Chita's first appearance (age 19) was as a principal dancer in Call Me Madam. Her electric performance as Anita in the original Broadway premiere of West Side Storybrought her stardom, which she repeated in London.



Her career is highlighted by starring roles in Bye Bye Birdie, The Rink (Tony Award), Chicago, Jerry's Girls, Kiss of the Spider Woman (Tony Award), and the original Broadway casts of Guys and Dolls, Can-Can, Seventh Heaven and Mr. Wonderful. On tour: Born Yesterday, The Rose Tattoo, Call Me Madam, Threepenny Opera, Sweet Charity, Kiss Me Kate, Zorba, and Can-Can with The Rockettes.



Chita was awarded The Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2009 and received the coveted Kennedy Center Honor in 2002. In 2019, Chita performed her solo concert at London's Cadogan Hall; in 2018 she was honored as a Living Landmark by the New York Landmarks Conservancy; in 2016 she headlined at Carnegie Hall and in 2015, Great Performances aired their special Chita Rivera: A Lot of Livin' To Do, a retrospective of her extraordinary life and career nationally on PBS. Her current solo CD is entitled And Now I Swing.



Her long-awaited book CHITA: A MEMOIR will be published by HarperOne in April, 2023.



George Dvorsky is honored to be reunited with Chita having shared the stage with her in the Paper Mill Playhouse production of Anything Goes. Broadway credits include the title role in The Scarlet Pimpernel, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Passion, Marilyn: An American Fable and The Best Little Whore House... Off-Broadway: The Fantasticks, Closer Than Ever, Pete N Keely, Dames At Sea and 'And The World Goes Round.



George starred in the NYC Premiere of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella as Prince Charming at Lincoln Center. On PBS he was featured in the Emmy Award-winning Passion on Live At Lincoln Center starring Patti LuPone and starred with Bea Arthur and the Boston Pops in Bernstein's Broadway. His solo CDs are available on the JAY Records label. Instagram: @gdvorsky



Lisa Mordente was born in New York and is proud to be the daughter of two Broadway greats, Chita Rivera and Tony Mordente. This petite "triple threat plus" dancer, singer, actor, choreographer, producer and director brings with her such credits as a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical for Marlowe and a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Crystal Mason in the original Broadway cast of Platinum. Her credits also include the role of Agnes in the national tour of Gypsy with Angela Lansbury, and the roles of Rizzo in Grease and Anita in West Side Story both at the Burt Reynolds Theatre.



Lisa also created the recurring role of Carmen Epstein on TV's "Welcome Back Kotter," a series regular on "Doc," "Viva Valdez" and guest starred on many shows including "Starsky & Hutch." Her choreography credits include executive choreographer of the movie hit "Sister Act," associate choreographer on the Broadway production of The Who's Tommy, staging and choreography for "Liza Minnelli at Radio City," co-director/ choreographer for Earth Wind & Fire's European tour, and directed and choreographed a production of The Rink at The Pasadena Playhouse. As a singer, she toured with John Mellencamp and recorded a duet with Adam Sandler on his album "What the Hell Happened to Me" called "Crazy Love". Lisa is now working on her own show that she'll be performing at such places as Birdland and 54 Below.





Come sing along with the extraordinary Chita Rivera in CHITA:THE RHYTHM OF MY LIFE.



Single tickets for Chita Rivera in CHITA: THE RHYTHM OF MY LIFE at Segerstrom Center for the Arts start at $39 and are now available online at SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket discounts for 10 or more, call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.

Performance Details:



Chita Rivera

CHITA: THE RHYTHM OF MY LIFE

Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 2:00pm

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall



Tickets start at $39.00



In person and Phone-

The Box Office

600 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 556-2787



Monday 10am - 2pm

Tuesday through Friday Noon- 5pm

Closed Saturday's and Sundays



Online - SCFTA.org

Group Sales - (714) 755-0236



