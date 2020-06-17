Catalina Island Museum Presents Frida for Free - A Day of Giving for Avalon

The Catalina Island Museum has safely reopened its doors and is encouraged by the slow return of visitors. However, in a time when art, reflection, and inspiration matter most, a trip to the museum is out of reach for most of Avalon's 4,000 residents who have been disproportionately affected by unemployment and hardship due to the pandemic.

On Thursday, June 18 join the museum in a Day of Giving to support three months of free admission for all of Avalon to enjoy the museum and the highly anticipated exhibition Frida Kahlo: Through the Lens of Nickolas Muray.

Catalina Island Museum has thoughtfully put together a number of incentives to help promote giving at all levels:

Donations of $50 receive a lapel pin featuring Frida Kahlo in her iconic shawl and earrings gifted to her from Pablo Picasso

Donations of $250 receive the exhibition catalogue "I Will Never Forget You: Frida Kahlo and Nickolas Muray" and 2 VIP passes to the museum

Donations of $1,000 receive a michelada cocktail kit and a private virtual cocktail creation lesson with Delilah Snell, owner of Alta Baja Market in Santa Ana

Donations of $5,000 receive an exclusive edition, iconic Frida Kahlo print directly from the Nickolas Muray Archive and their name in the Gallery

To stay connected, follow the museum's social media platforms @CatalinaMuseum on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

WHEN:

Thursday, June 18

HOW TO DONATE:

Visit catalinamuseum.org/donate and under "Direct my donation to" please select Frida for Free in the dropdown menu.

