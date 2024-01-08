Casting Announced For Disney's THE LION KING At Segerstrom Center For The Arts

Casting has been announced for the Costa Mesa engagement of Disney's The Lion King. Costa Mesa's most eagerly awaited stage production ever will leap onto the Segerstrom Center for the Arts stage from Thursday, February 1 to Sunday, February 25. The press opening night is Thursday, February 1 at 7:30 PM.

The production features Peter Hargrave as “Scar,” Gerald Ramsey as “Mufasa,” Mukelisiwe Goba as “Rafiki,” Nick Cordileone as “Timon,” Nick LaMedica as “Zazu,” John E. Brady as “Pumbaa,” Darian Sanders as “Simba,” Khalifa White as “Nala,” Forest VanDyke as “Banzai,” Martina Sykes as “Shenzi” and Robbie Swift as “Ed.”

The role of “Young Simba” is alternated between Mason Lawson and Julian Villela and the role of “Young Nala” is alternated between Jaxyn Damasco and Aniya Simone.

Rounding out the cast are William John Austin, Iman Ayana, Isaiah Bailey, Samantha Lauren Barriento, Eric Bean, Jr., Layla Brent, Vernon Brooks III, Sasha Caicedo, Lauren Carr, Thembelihle Cele, Daniela Cobb, Gabriel Croom, Lyric Danae, Marquis Floyd, Tony Freeman, Aliah James, Jolina Javier, Joel Karie, Samaree Lawson, Gabisile Manana, Amber Mayberry, Justin Mensah, Nhlanhla Ndlovu, Aaron Nelson, Jeremy Noel, Sicelo Ntshangase, Erick D. Patrick, Sayiga Eugene Peabody, Poseletso Sejosingoe, Sadé Simmons, Jennifer Theriot, Courtney Thomas, Denzel Tsopnang, Brinie Wallace and Jordan Nicole Willis.

In Costa Mesa, The Lion King will play Tuesdays through Fridays at 7:30 PM, Saturdays at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 1:00 PM and 6:30 PM. There will also be a special 2:00 PM matinee performance on Thursday, February 1. Premium Ticket Packages, which include a prime seat location, a souvenir program and a cinch bag, are also available. Tickets are available at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts Box Office, by calling (714) 556-2787 Monday-Friday 10 AM to 5 PM, or via the Internet at Click Here. Orders for groups of twenty (20) or more may be placed by calling 714-755-0236.

For more than 20 years, the North American touring productions of The Lion King have been seen by over 21 million theatergoers. Having already played more than 9,000 performances in over 90 cities across North America, The Lion King now proudly returns to Costa Mesa at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

Celebrating 25 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 28 global productions have been seen by over 112 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt, Anne Quart, and Thomas Schumacher, The Lion King has made theatrical history with three productions worldwide running 20 or more years and two others running 25 or more years.

Performed over its lifetime in nine different languages (English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), productions of The Lion King can currently be seen on Broadway; London's West End; Paris; Hamburg; Tokyo; Madrid; Sao Paulo and on tour across North America and the U.K. & Ireland for a total of nine productions running concurrently across the globe. Having played over 100 cities in 24 countries on every continent except Antarctica, The Lion King's worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.

The Lion King won six 1998 Tony Awards: Best Musical, Best Scenic Design (Richard Hudson), Best Costume Design (Julie Taymor), Best Lighting Design (Donald Holder), Best Choreography (Garth Fagan) and Best Direction of a Musical. The Lion King has also earned more than 70 major arts awards including the 1998 NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the 1999 Grammy for Best Musical Show Album, the 1999 Evening Standard Award for Theatrical Event of the Year and the 1999 Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.

The show's director, costume designer and mask co-designer Julie Taymor continues to play an integral part in the show's ongoing success. The first woman to win a Tony Award for Direction of a Musical, Taymor supervises new productions of the show around the world.

The Broadway score features Elton John and Tim Rice's songs from the Lion King animated film along with three new songs by John and Rice; additional musical material by South African Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor and Hans Zimmer; and music from "Rhythm of the Pride Lands," an album inspired by the original music in the film, written by Lebo M, Mark Mancina and Hans Zimmer. The resulting sound of The Lion King is a fusion of Western popular music and the distinctive sounds and rhythms of Africa, ranging from the Academy Award-winning song “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” to Lebo M's rich choral numbers.

Elton John, Lebo M, and Hans Zimmer all collaborated on the 2019 version of the film, executive produced by Julie Taymor and Thomas Schumacher, which has gone onto extraordinary worldwide success.

The book has been adapted by Roger Allers, who co-directed the animated The Lion King feature, and Irene Mecchi, who co-wrote the film's screenplay. Other members of the creative team include: Michael Curry, who designed the masks and puppets with Taymor, Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Michael Ward (hair and makeup design), Anthony Lyn (associate director), Marey Griffith (associate choreographer), Clement Ishmael (music supervisor), Lisa Dawn Cave (production supervisor), Thomas Schlenk (general manager) and ARC/Mark Brandon, CSA (casting). Anne Quart serves as executive producer.

For more information worldwide, visit LionKing.com.

The Costa Mesa engagement of Disney's The Lion King is presented by arrangement with Avenue of the Arts Costa Mesa, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel and CIBC Private Wealth Management and is a subscription offering of the Broadway Series.