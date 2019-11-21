California State University Fullerton will Present Journey Through Movement with FALL DANCE THEATRE

Join us for and evening of inspired, thought-provoking dance as "Fall Dance Theatre" brings you dynamic works by guest award-winning choreographer and director Doug Varone (staged by CSUF Dance alumnus Bradley Beakes) and our immensely talented Dance faculty and students. "Fall Dance Theatre" runs December 5 through December 15, 2019 in the Little Theatre on the campus of Cal State Fullerton.

Known for his extraordinary emotional range and kinetic breadth, Doug Varone works in dance, theater, opera, film, and fashion. His New York City-based group Doug Varone and Dancers has been commissioned and presented to critical acclaim by leading international venues for close to three decades, including the Paul Taylor American Modern Dance Company, Limón Company, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Rambert Dance Company (London), Martha Graham Dance Company, Dancemakers (Canada), Batsheva Dance Company (Israel), Bern Ballet (Switzerland) and An Creative (Japan), among others. Varone's incomparable dances have been staged in more than 75 college and university programs around the country.

CSUF alumnus Bradley Beakes joined Doug Varone and Dancers in the summer of 2017, later dancing with Visions Dance Theatre, where he was named the 2010 Lester Horton Award Winner for Outstanding Male Performance. In 2011, Bradley joined Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company where he performed until 2016. He was honored to dance with the Limón Dance Company from 2016-2017, and has served as rotating faculty for the Limón School since 2016. He is also a guest performer with Keith Johnson/Dancers and NOW-ID. As a choreographer his works have been presented in INKUBATE Dance Festival, American College Dance Festival, the Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival, among others. Beakes' teaching credits include CSUF modern dance technique, Peridance, and Gibney 280.

Doug Varone's "MASS" is a section of the larger work, "In the Shelter of the Fold." This modern dance piece weaves a tapestry of shape, momentum, and stillness where individuals struggle to find their personal spiritual pathway. It explores our private and public relationship to faith by asking how we find emotional shelter in the unknown. The contemporary ballet "Soar," underscored by the music of Herman Van Veen, is inspired by faculty choreographer Muriel Joyce's experience watching seagulls soar and glide in a blue sky above the ocean. Blending hip hop and contemporary dance, student choreographers Jamie Carpio and Nick Sarroca explore elements of industrialization, communication barriers, and the desire to break free in "Aedificium." Additional choreographers include Michelle Blunt & Peyton Nakamura ("Soul Ties"), Joshua D. Estrada-Romero ("15"), Dennzyl Green ("A^scension"), and Gillian Tatreau ("Simon Said"), Macarena Gandarillas ("When Love Comes to Town").

The "Fall Dance Theatre" production team includes scenic artist Heidi Cole; lighting designers Shannon Barondeau and Clayton Fournival; costume designers Carson Julian, Toria Snow, Kate Galleran, Tori Martinez, and Spencer Purdy; and projection designer Shiori Sekiguchi.

"Fall Dance Theatre" plays at 8 pm on December 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, and at 2 pm on December 8, 15. General admission tickets are $14 ($12 with advance Titan Discount purchase for students, seniors or with a CSUF ID). All tickets are $14 at the door. Tickets are available by calling (657) 278-3371, 11am-5pm, Monday through Friday, or, online.

The spring semester kicks off with the five time Tony-nominated "Jane Eyre: The Musical" by John Caird, with music & lyrics by Paul Gordon, directed by James R. Taulli, and musical direction by Corey Hirsch. Charlotte Brontë's most famous and beloved literary heroine - Jane Eyre - comes to life in this sweeping musical tale of hope and passion. The production runs from March 8 through 29, 2019 in the Little Theatre on campus. Following "Jane Eyre" is Caryl Churchill's "Vinegar Tom," directed by Saundra McClain and Shakespeare's "As You Like It," directed by Tommy Statler. Finally, the CSUF season closes with the annual "Spring Dance Theatre," coordinated by Alvin Rangel.





