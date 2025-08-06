AVENUE Q Returns to The GEM Theatre This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Back by popular demand, the hit musical Avenue Q will return to The GEM Theatre in Garden Grove, running September 4 through October 12, 2025. Directed and musically directed by Damien Lorton, this irreverent and heartwarming production features a blend of puppets and live actors in a smart, adults-only take on growing up and figuring things out.

The official opening is set for Saturday, September 6, 2025, with a pre-show gala at 6:30 p.m. and an 8:00 p.m. curtain.

Featuring unforgettable songs and hilariously honest characters, Avenue Q offers a relatable, laugh-out-loud look at the messiness of adulthood—covering everything from first jobs to failed relationships to finding your purpose. The production is recommended for audiences ages 13 and up.

The cast includes Peter Crisafulli as Nicky/Trekkie Monster/Bad Idea Bear, Matthew Rangel as Princeton/Rod, Charlie Massey as Brian, Sasha Baker as Kate Monster/Lucy T. Slut, Allie Kyte as Mrs. T/Bad Idea Bear, Evie Becerra as Christmas Eve, and Trevin Stephenson as Gary Coleman.

Tickets are available at theGEMoc.com, by calling 714.741.9550, or in person at the Box Office. The GEM Theatre is located at 12852 Main Street, Garden Grove, CA 92840.

Adult: $50.00

Evening Performances (Seniors 62+, Youth 12 & under, Military): $35.00

Matinee Performances (Seniors 62+, Youth 12 & under, Military): $40.00

Opening Night Gala (Sept. 6): $85.00, includes catered champagne reception

Student Rush (Thursdays & Fridays): $25.00

For more information and tickets, visit theGEMoc.com.