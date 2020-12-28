ABT Gillespie School is Accepting Enrollment For the Spring Semester

The ABT Gillespie School is now accepting enrollment for their Spring Semester. The 20-week program is open to students ages 3 - 18.

Enhance your technical skill with the West Coast school of American Ballet Theatre!

The American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School at Segerstrom Center for the Arts - which opened in September 2015 - combines the resources of American Ballet Theatre, America's National Ballet Company®, and Segerstrom Center for the Arts, one of the world's leading presenters of dance. The school offers unrivaled opportunities for training and nurturing future generations of dancers and dance audiences as well as furthering the development and evolution of dance. Following American Ballet Theatre's National Training Curriculum, students are encouraged to reach their highest potential while building a safe and solid foundation in ballet technique.

Contact ABT Gillespie Administration at ABTGillespieSchool@scfta.org or visit https://bit.ly/ABTEnroll for more information.