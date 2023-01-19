stop/time Dance Theater's STOP TIME DANCE MACHINE Comes to Playhouse On Park in March

stop/time dance theater is Playhouse on Park's resident dance company; conceived, directed, and choreographed by Darlene Zoller. stop/time dance theater is gearing up to take the stage for their next annual production, STOP TIME DANCE MACHINE, running March 22nd - April 2nd.

This will be the 18th original stop/time show and their 14th show as the Resident Dance Company of Playhouse on Park. Their cast of 15 promises to entertain you with original choreography and memorable music. Singing, dancing, and lots of heart make stop/time an audience favorite. When their fearless leader Darlene disappears, the stop/time dancers set off on a time traveling journey to find her. Join the group as they explore exciting music and dance styles along their way. Do they ever find Darlene? You'll need to come to the show to see how it all turns out!

Darlene Zoller is the co-founder and co-artistic director of Playhouse on Park where she has directed PIPPIN, NUNSENSE, CHICAGO (Best Director of a Musical/Broadway World,) PINKALICIOUS, ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE,SWINGING ON A STAR and THAT HOLIDAY FEELING, SAY THINGS FUNNY, and choreographed; PIPPIN, INTO THE WOODS, THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS, IN THE HEIGHTS, A CHORUS LINE, HAIR, CABARET, PASSING STRANGE among others. She is the founder, director and choreographer of stop/time dance theater, the resident dance company of Playhouse on Park, now in its twentieth year. She was voted Best Director of a Musical/Broadway World for I'D RATHER BE DANCING. CT Critics Circle nominee for Best Choreographer for HAIR, ROCKIN' THE FOREST and IN THE HEIGHTS. She IS Mama D of MAMA D's OUTRAGEOUS ROMP; a grown ups only music, dance and comedy event-exclusive to the Playhouse. Social media followers know her as "the driveway lady" for having taught 450 consecutive days of WE'RE BETTER WHEN WE'RE DANCING dance classes online during the pandemic where she gathered a loyal following. Darlene is an adjunct professor at the University of Hartford's Hartt School where she directed and choreographed CHICAGO and did the choreography for ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY, THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, SMILE, CURTAINS and NUNSENSE. She also teaches dance classes for adults at The 224 ECOSpace, Simsmore Square and Ballet Theatre Company and is a dance/fitness instructor at Big Sky Fitness in Vernon.

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable professional theatre productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

Tickets are now on sale for STOP TIME DANCE MACHINE, and range from $22.50-$45. Group rates available! Student and Senior discounts are also available. Previews are on March 22nd and 23rd, with all tickets at $22.50. 2pm matinees are on Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday. There will be a talk back with the cast after each Sunday matinee.