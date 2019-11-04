Yale Repertory Theatre to Present The World Premiere of THE PLOT By Will Eno

Yale Repertory Theatre (James Bundy, Artistic Director; Victoria Nolan, Managing Director) presents the world premiere of THE PLOT by Will Eno, directed by Oliver Butler, November 29-December 21, at Yale Repertory Theatre (1120 Chapel Street). Opening Night is Thursday, December 5.



THE PLOT features scenic design by Sarah Karl, costumes by April M. Hickman, lighting by Evan Christian Anderson, sound and original music by Emily Duncan Wilson, projections by Christopher Evans, hair design by Cookie Jordan, production dramaturgy by Amy Boratko, technical direction by Jonathan Jolly, casting by Tara Rubin/Laura Schutzel, C.S.A., and stage management by Fabiola Syvel.



The cast includes Jimonn Cole, Mia Katigbak, Jennifer Mudge, Stephen Barker Turner, and Harris Yulin.



The writer of The Realistic Joneses returns to Yale Rep with this moving, mysterious, at times hilarious story of a tiny plot of land and some people with grand and incompatible designs on it.



Production support for THE PLOT is provided by Yale's Binger Center for New Theatre.

Preview tickets start at $25, weekday performances start at $49, and weekends at $79. A limited number of $12 tickets are available for all performances on a first-come, first-served basis.



Student tickets start at $31 for all performances (except lower-priced preview tickets). Discounts are available for all Yale University faculty and staff members.

Will Eno (Playwright) lives in Brooklyn with his wife and daughter. His play The Realistic Joneses was commissioned by and premiered at Yale Rep in 2012, directed by Sam Gold, and moved to Broadway in 2014, where it won a Drama Desk Award, was named USA Today's "Best Play on Broadway," topped the The Guardian's 2014 list of American plays, and was included in The New York Times' "Best Theatre of 2014." The Open House, directed by Oliver Butler, won the 2014 OBIE Award, the Lortel Award for Outstanding Play, and a Drama Desk Award, and was included in both the Time Out New York and Time Magazine Top 10 Plays of the Year. In 2018, his internationally heralded 2005 play Thom Pain (based on nothing), a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, was produced in a spellbinding and sold-out revival at the Signature Theatre, starring Michael C. Hall and directed by Oliver Butler. His plays are published by Samuel French, TCG, DPS, and, in London, Oberon Books.



Oliver Butler (Director) is a co-Founder and co-Artistic Director of The Debate Society, a Brooklyn-based theater company, with whom Oliver has co-created and directed nine full-length plays since 2004. His production of What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck was presented on Broadway last season. He also directed Thom Pain (based on nothing) starring Michael C. Hall and the premiere of The Open House (OBIE Award for Direction; Lortel Award, Best Play), both by Will Eno, at Signature Theatre; The Amateurs by Jordan Harrison (Vineyard Theatre); The Whistleblower by Itamar Moses (The Denver Center for the Performing Arts Theatre Company); Christopher Shinn's An Opening in Time (Hartford Stage); Daniel Goldfarb's Legacy (Williamstown Theatre Festival); and the premiere of Timeshare by Lally Katz (The Malthouse, Melbourne, Australia). Productions with The Debate Society include The Light Years (Playwrights Horizons), Jacuzzi (Ars Nova), Blood Play (The Bushwick Starr, The Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival, Williamstown Theatre Festival), Buddy Cop 2 and Cape Disappointment (P.S. 122), You're Welcome (The Brick), The Eaten Heart (The Ontological Incubator), The Snow Hen, and A Thought About Raya. He is a Sundance Institute Fellow and a Bill Foeller Fellow (Williamstown).







