Yale Repertory Theatre Presents the World Premiere Of THE BRIGHTEST THING OF THE WORLD

Performances run  November 25–December 17.

Oct. 31, 2022  

Yale Repertory Theatre continues its 2022-23 season with The Brightest Thing in the World by Leah Nanako Winkler, directed by Margot Bordelon, November 25-December 17 at Yale Repertory Theatre (1120 Chapel Street). Opening Night is Thursday, December 1, which is also press night.

The production features scenic design by Cat Raynor, costumes by Travis Chinick, lighting by Graham Zellers, sound design and original music by Emily Duncan Wilson, production dramaturgy by Amy Boratko and Lily Haje, technical direction by Nate Angrick, vocal coaching by Grace Zandarski, fight and intimacy direction by Michael Rossmy, casting by Tara Rubin, C.S.A., and stage management by Andrew Petrick.

The cast of The Brightest Thing in the World includes Michele Selene Ang, Megan Hill, and Katherine Romans.

The Brightest Thing in the World was commissioned by Yale Repertory Theatre. Development and production support provided by the Binger Center for New Theatre.

More About The Brightest Thing in the World

It's classic rom-com. Beguiling Lane works in a bakery and in short order wins over cool customer Steph with her warmth, wit, and homemade desserts. Their blossoming relationship also opens the door to romance for Lane's older sister Della, who hasn't been on a date in years. But the skies dramatically darken as each woman must come to terms with her own limitations. The Brightest Thing in the World is a funny and compassionate new play about people we all know and people we all love.

Attendance Policies, Ticket Information, and Performance Calendar

Yale Rep productions are open to asymptomatic audiences with up-to-date COVID-19 vaccination and boosters. Audience members should carry vaccination documentation and be prepared to show it if asked. All patrons must wear masks at all times while inside the theater except when eating or drinking.

Tickets are $15 and $25 (all previews), $15 and $45 (weeknights), and $15 and $65 (weekends and matinees). Student tickets are $15 for all performances. Tickets are available online at yalerep.org, by calling (203) 432-1234, and in person at the Yale Rep Box Office (1120 Chapel Street).



TheatreWorks New Milford to Present SMORGASBORD! in December Photo
TheatreWorks New Milford to Present SMORGASBORD! in December
TheatreWorks New Milford will present an original musical revue, Smorgasbord! from Friday, December 2 through Saturday, December 17. 
The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry Presents THE MAKING OF FEEL YOUR BEST SELF: D Photo
The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry Presents THE MAKING OF FEEL YOUR BEST SELF: DEVELOPMENT AND SCRIPTWRITING Online Forum
As part of the 2022 Fall Puppet Forum Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will host “The Making of Feel Your Best Self: Development and Scriptwriting” moderated by Sandy Chafouleas and Emily Wicks and featuring Sarah Nolen and Yanniv Frank on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. ET.
Four Fantastic Programs Set for Bushnell Childrens Theatre​​​​​​​ ﻿20 Photo
Four Fantastic Programs Set for Bushnell Children's Theatre​​​​​​​ ﻿2022 - 2023 Season
Today, Kristin Davis, associate director of Education and Business Development at The Bushnell, shared 'for the first time since the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic, The Bushnell has announce the return of children's theatre programming to The Belding Theater!'
PLANES, TRAINS AND AUTOMOBILES and EDWARD SCISSORHANDS To Screen At Warner Theatre Photo
PLANES, TRAINS AND AUTOMOBILES and EDWARD SCISSORHANDS To Screen At Warner Theatre
Movies @ the Warner presents PLANES, TRAINS AND AUTOMOBILES Thursday, 11/3 at 7 pm in the Oneglia Auditorium. The following week, the Warner will show EDWARD SCISSORHANDS, Thursday, 11/10 at 7 pm.

