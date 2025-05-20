YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Begins At The MAC's Eastbound Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Eastbound Theatre will present “You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” a musical based on the beloved Charles M. Schulz comic strip “Peanuts” and written by Clark Gesner, Michael Mayer and Andrew Lippa.

The show will be performed at the MAC, 40 Railroad Avenue South, Milford, June 6 through June 22. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 pm; Sunday matinees are at 2 pm.

Directed by Nancy A. Herman, the show is comprised of light-hearted vignettes that follow a day in the life of Charlie Brown and features such musical favorites as “Happiness,” “Beethoven Day,” “My Blanket and Me” and the title number, “You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” A celebration of friendship, the story explores the trials and tribulations as well as the joy of childhood through the eyes of the familiar Peanuts comic strip characters.

The ensemble cast includes Lindsey Anderson as Linus, Jonna E. Capone as Lucy, Alaina McCarvill as Snoopy, and Matt Simmons as Charlie Brown, all of Milford. In addition are Eilis Garcia of New Haven as Sally and Nick Nunez of Stratford as Schroeder.

The show rounds out Eastbound Theatre's 30th season as Milford's premiere community theatre. For more information and tickets, contact the Milford Arts Council/Eastbound Theatre at 203-878-6647 or visit: https://milfordarts.org/event/youre-a-good-man-charlie-brown/2025-06-06/.

