Windham Theatre Guild to Present Choral Concert WE NEED A LITTLE CHRISTMAS

Have you been wishing for a little more 'normalcy' and a little more fun in your life? Well, the Windham Theatre Guild will lift your spirits and warm your heart with a concert filled with wonderful seasonal songs. The concert will contain secular and Christmas Carol holiday music. The chorus will be singing beautifully arranged holiday songs including 'We Need A Little Christmas', 'Winter Wonderland', 'Silver Bells', 'Mary Did You Know', 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas', and more.

There will be a children's pageant, an appearance by Santa and a chance for the audience to sing along. Join them for this program of beautiful songs and start your holiday season off right! Performances are Saturday, December 11th at 7:30pm and Sunday, December 12th at 2:00pm at the Burton Leavitt Theatre, 779 Main Street, Willimantic. Tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for seniors/students, and $8 for children under 12 (includes $1 processing fee).

Per the Town of Windham's mask mandate, all audience members will be required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. There will be socially distanced seating with approximately 3 feet of distance between each party. Also, the WTG Shoe Fundraiser has been extended. Bring your unwanted gently worn shoes to the concert. Reserve tickets by calling 860-423-2245 or online at windhamtheatreguild.org.