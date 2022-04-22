Windham Theatre Guild Returns With Broadway Chorus Concert

The Windham Theatre Guild Broadway Chorus is back on the stage on Friday and Saturday, April 29th and 30th after a three-year pandemic hiatus!

It's finally spring and the WTG Chorus is ready to help you get in the mood to celebrate the longer days and warmer temperatures. This Spring Concert is filled with songs that will have you tapping your feet, put a smile on your face, and lift your spirits as you prepare for summertime. All of the song selections are from Broadway shows that have won numerous Tony Awards including 'Best Musical Score', 'Best Revival', and 'Best Musical'. There are playful songs of picnics and the summer season, love songs that will pull your heart strings, Rock And Roll songs that will have you rockin' in your seat, inspirational songs to stir your emotions, fun songs that will make you laugh, and songs of break-up and make-up. In short, this concert is big and a must see that will bring smiles of delight to both the audience and those on the stage.

The concert will take place on Friday and Saturday, April 29th & 30th, 2022 at 7:30pm at the Burton Leavitt Theatre, 779 Main Street, Willimantic. Tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for students and seniors and $8 for Children under 12 (including a $1 processing fee).

For the safety of everyone, masks are recommended for all audience members.