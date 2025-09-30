Westport Country Playhouse To Screen Hitchcock’s PSYCHO in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Westport Country Playhouse will present Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho on Friday, October 10, at 7 p.m. as part of its Classic Film Series. The 1960 thriller, widely regarded as a landmark in psychological horror, will be introduced by Artistic Director Mark Shanahan, who will also lead a post-screening discussion.

“As Halloween season rolls in, join me at the Playhouse as we check in to the Bates Motel for a special screening of Psycho,” said Shanahan. “From behind-the-scenes stories and Hitchcockian lore to hidden moments you may have missed, we’ll dive into why this film has been scaring us silly since 1960.”

The film follows Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) after she seeks refuge at the secluded Bates Motel, run by Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins), in what spirals into one of cinema’s most iconic tales of suspense and madness.

Running time is 108 minutes; rated R. Tickets are $20 (general admission). Popcorn, supplied by Ridgefield-based Prospector Popcorn, will be available for purchase.