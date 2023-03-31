Westport Country Playhouse Seeks Volunteer Ushers

As Westport Country Playhouse prepares to launch its 2023 Season on April 11, the historic theater is seeking volunteer ushers to greet patrons, scan tickets, distribute programs, answer audience questions, and direct patrons to their seats. In exchange, ushers are invited to view free-of-charge the performance at which they serve. To become familiar with the theater and tasks, ushers will receive an orientation prior to their first shift.

"Westport Country Playhouse is a community hub for theater, art, ideas, and fellowship," said Kelly Richards Mikolasy, Playhouse house manager, who is in charge of the usher team. "We encourage anyone interested in volunteering as an usher to become an ambassador for our theater. We rely on the support of our community volunteers and are excited to welcome them to the Playhouse family!"

Volunteer ushers must be over the age of 18, unless accompanied by a guardian who will usher alongside the minor. Ushers will be paired to work together as a team. As an ambassador to the Playhouse, ushers must be patient, courteous, friendly, and helpful to patrons under all circumstances and speak honestly and positively about shows, events, facility, and policies. Dress code is white shirts and black skirts/pants. Ushers must be able to read small print in low light.

Ushers are allowed to sit for the performance in the back of the theater if seats are available and must be willing to relinquish their seat should the house manager ask. Ushers must be able to stand for the length of the performance in case no seats are available. They must stay for the entirety of the performance as there are required duties throughout and at the end of the performance.

With Playhouse capacity over 500 seats, ushers must be capable of handling large crowds in normal and emergency situations. Ushers take direction from the house manager and must be able to listen and respond to the house manager's reasonable requests.

Ushers sign up for a performance date and are scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis. They may be asked for a back-up date if slots have filled for the date requested. If an usher needs to cancel their scheduled shift, the house manager needs 24 hours' notice in order to fill that slot. Rescheduling for that production is not guaranteed.

The Playhouse's 2023 season includes the Tony Award-winning musical, "Ain't Misbehavin'," celebrating in sassy song and dance the legendary composer Fats Waller, playing April 11 through April 29; a reimagining of "Dial 'M' for Murder," the suspenseful thriller of blackmail and revenge, running from July 11 through July 29; and "School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play," a buoyant and biting comedy exploring the universal similarities and glaring differences facing teenage girls across the globe, playing from October 24 through November 11. The complete schedule is available at westportplayhouse.org.

All play titles, artists, dates, and times are subject to change.

For ticket information, visit www.westportplayhouse.org/visit/box-office/ or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529, or visit Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport. Stay connected to the Playhouse on Facebook (Westport Country Playhouse) and on YouTube (WestportPlayhouse).