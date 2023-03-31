Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Westport Country Playhouse Seeks Volunteer Ushers

In exchange, ushers are invited to view free-of-charge the performance at which they serve.

Mar. 31, 2023  

Westport Country Playhouse Seeks Volunteer Ushers

As Westport Country Playhouse prepares to launch its 2023 Season on April 11, the historic theater is seeking volunteer ushers to greet patrons, scan tickets, distribute programs, answer audience questions, and direct patrons to their seats. In exchange, ushers are invited to view free-of-charge the performance at which they serve. To become familiar with the theater and tasks, ushers will receive an orientation prior to their first shift.

"Westport Country Playhouse is a community hub for theater, art, ideas, and fellowship," said Kelly Richards Mikolasy, Playhouse house manager, who is in charge of the usher team. "We encourage anyone interested in volunteering as an usher to become an ambassador for our theater. We rely on the support of our community volunteers and are excited to welcome them to the Playhouse family!"

Volunteer ushers must be over the age of 18, unless accompanied by a guardian who will usher alongside the minor. Ushers will be paired to work together as a team. As an ambassador to the Playhouse, ushers must be patient, courteous, friendly, and helpful to patrons under all circumstances and speak honestly and positively about shows, events, facility, and policies. Dress code is white shirts and black skirts/pants. Ushers must be able to read small print in low light.

Ushers are allowed to sit for the performance in the back of the theater if seats are available and must be willing to relinquish their seat should the house manager ask. Ushers must be able to stand for the length of the performance in case no seats are available. They must stay for the entirety of the performance as there are required duties throughout and at the end of the performance.

With Playhouse capacity over 500 seats, ushers must be capable of handling large crowds in normal and emergency situations. Ushers take direction from the house manager and must be able to listen and respond to the house manager's reasonable requests.

Ushers sign up for a performance date and are scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis. They may be asked for a back-up date if slots have filled for the date requested. If an usher needs to cancel their scheduled shift, the house manager needs 24 hours' notice in order to fill that slot. Rescheduling for that production is not guaranteed.

The Playhouse's 2023 season includes the Tony Award-winning musical, "Ain't Misbehavin'," celebrating in sassy song and dance the legendary composer Fats Waller, playing April 11 through April 29; a reimagining of "Dial 'M' for Murder," the suspenseful thriller of blackmail and revenge, running from July 11 through July 29; and "School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play," a buoyant and biting comedy exploring the universal similarities and glaring differences facing teenage girls across the globe, playing from October 24 through November 11. The complete schedule is available at westportplayhouse.org.

All play titles, artists, dates, and times are subject to change.

For ticket information, visit www.westportplayhouse.org/visit/box-office/ or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529, or visit Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport. Stay connected to the Playhouse on Facebook (Westport Country Playhouse) and on YouTube (WestportPlayhouse).



The Johnny Mercer Foundation Names Winner of First Patrick Lundquist Alan Berman Award Photo
The Johnny Mercer Foundation Names Winner of First Patrick Lundquist Alan Berman Award
The Johnny Mercer Foundation will celebrate Patrick Lundquist as the FIRST EVER recipient of ASCAP Foundation Alan and Marilyn Bergman Lyric Award. The Award-winning lyric, The Way Back Home was written at the Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project at Northwestern under the mentorship of master teachers Andrew Lippa, Craig Carnelia, and the late Lari White. 
Emcees Announced For Playhouse On Parks Annual Fundraiser, ENCORE! RAZZLE DAZZLE: A Tribut Photo
Emcees Announced For Playhouse On Park's Annual Fundraiser, ENCORE! RAZZLE DAZZLE: A Tribute To The Work Of John Kander
Join Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. for their annual fundraiser, ENCORE! It will be held on Saturday, May 13th, 2023. The theme this year is RAZZLE DAZZLE: A TRIBUTE TO THE WORK OF JOHN KANDER. Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. have announced the emcees for the evening: Playhouse fan-favorites Thao Nguyen and Victoria (Tori) Mooney! The event will take place at The Society Room in Hartford, CT from 6pm - 12am. Attire: Art Deco Chic.
THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE to Open at Ivoryton Playhouse in April Photo
THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE to Open at Ivoryton Playhouse in April
Winter barely appeared this year, but spring is making a grand entrance, complete with sequins and six-inch heels! THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE by Matthew Lopez opens in Ivoryton on April 8 and runs through April 30, 2023. 
World Premiere of SIMONAS SEARCH & More Set for Hartford Stage 2023/2024 Season Photo
World Premiere of SIMONA'S SEARCH & More Set for Hartford Stage 2023/2024 Season
Hartford Stage has announced the Tony Award-winning theater's highly-anticipated lineup for the 2023/2024 season.

More Hot Stories For You


Emcees Announced For Playhouse On Park's Annual Fundraiser, ENCORE! RAZZLE DAZZLE: A Tribute To The Work Of John KanderEmcees Announced For Playhouse On Park's Annual Fundraiser, ENCORE! RAZZLE DAZZLE: A Tribute To The Work Of John Kander
March 30, 2023

Join Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. for their annual fundraiser, ENCORE! It will be held on Saturday, May 13th, 2023. The theme this year is RAZZLE DAZZLE: A TRIBUTE TO THE WORK OF JOHN KANDER. Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. have announced the emcees for the evening: Playhouse fan-favorites Thao Nguyen and Victoria (Tori) Mooney! The event will take place at The Society Room in Hartford, CT from 6pm - 12am. Attire: Art Deco Chic.
THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE to Open at Ivoryton Playhouse in AprilTHE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE to Open at Ivoryton Playhouse in April
March 30, 2023

Winter barely appeared this year, but spring is making a grand entrance, complete with sequins and six-inch heels! THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE by Matthew Lopez opens in Ivoryton on April 8 and runs through April 30, 2023. 
World Premiere of SIMONA'S SEARCH & More Set for Hartford Stage 2023/2024 SeasonWorld Premiere of SIMONA'S SEARCH & More Set for Hartford Stage 2023/2024 Season
March 30, 2023

Hartford Stage has announced the Tony Award-winning theater's highly-anticipated lineup for the 2023/2024 season.
André De Shields to Join Westport Country Playhouse's Sunday Symposium in AprilAndré De Shields to Join Westport Country Playhouse's Sunday Symposium in April
March 29, 2023

André DeShields, Tony Award® winner for “Hadestown” and original Broadway cast member of “Ain’t Misbehavin’”: The Fats Waller Musical,” will be the guest at Westport Country Playhouse’s Sunday Symposium, following the 3 p.m. matinee performance of “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” on Sunday, April 16.
Restless Mountain Bluegrass Band Will Return To Playhouse On Park For Benefit ConcertRestless Mountain Bluegrass Band Will Return To Playhouse On Park For Benefit Concert
March 29, 2023

Spend a special evening with fellow supporters and see a private concert of the Restless Mountain Bluegrass Band at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford, CT!
share