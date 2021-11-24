Westport Country Playhouse Presents WINTER FUN FEST Next Month

Westport Country Playhouse's Youth Council will host a "Winter Fun Fest" on Saturday, December 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Playhouse courtyard and Lucille Lortel White Barn. "Winter Fun Fest" is the first community event conceived, organized, and run by the Playhouse Youth Council, a group of activated local high school students. Net proceeds will go to Homes with Hope, a Westport-based organization dedicated to preventing and ending homelessness in Fairfield County.

"Homes with Hope's kindness and dedication to building up our community inspire us," said Cessa Lewis, Playhouse Youth Council member. "For over 30 years, Homes with Hope has been serving individuals and families from around Fairfield County giving them a warm home and putting them back on their feet. We're so grateful for their services and the opportunity to help amplify and support their mission."

Planned for enjoyment by every generation, "Winter Fun Fest" features winter-themed activities, including games, story readings, scavenger hunt, bingo, crafts, snacks, and hot drinks. Music will be provided by Staples High School Orphenians and Chamber Orchestra. Food Truck Refinery will be on site with their specialties available for purchase. Photos with Santa Claus are $5, and may be scheduled by reservation (limited availability). For photo reservations and event details, visit: https://www.westportplayhouse.org/winterfunfest/

The Playhouse box office will be open during the event for advance ticket sales to the Family Festivities presentation of "Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends," a new musical produced by TheaterWorks USA, on Sunday, March 13, 1 and 4 p.m., at $20 per ticket. Also, early-bird rates will be in effect to register for CampWCP, a social justice theater camp in July for middle school students.

A community food drive to benefit Homes with Hope and a toy drive for Toys for Tots will take place during "Winter Fun Fest." Any guest donating a non-perishable food item, new book, or toy to these charity drives at the event will be entered into a drawing for a pair of tickets to a show in the Playhouse's 2022 season.

Admission to "Winter Fun Fest" is $5 for youth (age 4-18), $10 for adults, and $20 per household. A limited number of tickets may be purchased at the door, subject to availability. Snow date is Saturday, December 18.

The Playhouse Youth Council, organizers of "Winter Fun Fest," formed early this year. Members act as changemakers and ambassadors in supporting the artistic and community-building mission of the historic theater which is celebrating its 90th year.



Championing the Playhouse Youth Council's efforts is Dr. Peter Marghella, member of the Playhouse Theater Council, an advocacy group of community leaders who mentor the high school group. "We have an obligation to assist those who come behind us to carry our work forward," said Dr. Marghella. "This is particularly true in the arts. There are many young people out there whose interest in the arts represents our opportunity to help raise the next generation, those who will help to keep interest, support, and eventually philanthropy alive for Westport Country Playhouse well into the future." Dr. Marghella is medical and public health preparedness and response authority.

Playhouse Youth Council members are: Sofia Michelle Carrillo, 16, New Haven, Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School; Henry Carson, 15, Westport, Staples High School; Nate Cohen, 15, Ridgefield, Ridgefield High School; Kat Corrigan, 17, Wilton, Wilton High School/Regional Center for the Arts; Kate Davitt, 16, Westport, Staples High School; Sophia DelGaudio, 16, Fairfield, Fairfield Ludlow High School; Shea Frimmer, 14, Weston, Weston High School; Joelle Singer Jensen, 16, Greenwich, Greenwich High School; Cessa Lewis, 15, Westport, St. Luke's School; Charly Peter, 15, Stamford, Westhill High School; Sofia Schaffer, 16, Ridgefield, Hopkins School; Ethan Smith, 16, Bethel, Bethel High School; and Sophia Vellotti, 15, Westport, Staples High School.

Proof of vaccination is required for all attendees over age 18 and masks are required indoors for all over age 2. Most activities will be located indoors in the Playhouse's Lucille Lortel White Barn where masks are required. Food and drinks will only be allowed outside. While outside, masks are encouraged though not required. Playhouse staff and volunteers will be masked and vaccinated. For updates on Covid-19 health and safety protocols at the Playhouse, visit: https://www.westportplayhouse.org/visit/covid19safety/