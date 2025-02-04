Westport Country Playhouse Presents AN EVENING TO CELEBRATE LOVE This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Westport Country Playhouse will present “An Evening to Celebrate Love,” featuring original and favorite songs about love, on Saturday, February 15, at 8 p.m. The event is part of the Barnstormer Series in the Lucille Lortel White Barn Center, next to the Playhouse. Tickets are $20; seating is limited.

“We want to take a night to remind people that love drives this world forward every single day and we'd love for you to have us be a part of your Valentine's weekend of celebrating love,” said cast member Rodolfo Soto. “We highlight music from ‘Once,' the musical, but we will also have originals and other songs that remind us love isn't something we do, but it is who we are and what we allow others to be. Bring someone you love or just bring your love of music - we promise everyone a great night!”

Soto has performed at Westport Country Playhouse in three Script In Hand playreadings, including “Theatre People,” as well as starring as Usnavi in “In the Heights.” Previous credits also include "Ring of Fire" at North Carolina Theatre, “In the Heights” at Broadway at Music Circus (Usnavi), and TheaterWorks USA's tour of “The Lightning Thief” as Grover. He graduated with a BFA in Acting and BA in Writing for the Stage from Marymount Manhattan College.

Carrie Lyn Brandon is a New York-based actor, singer, and multi-instrumentalist. Favorite credits include the most recent National Tour of “Once”; “Ring of Fire” at North Carolina Theatre; “Almost Heaven” at Shadowland Stages; “Big River” at Sharon Playhouse; “Mamma Mia!,” and “I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change” at Sierra Repertory Theatre; “The Spitfire Grill, “The Rocky Horror Show,” and “Bat Boy” at the Oregon Cabaret Theatre; and the West Coast Premiere of “Anne Boleyn” at Marin Theatre Company. When not performing, she runs a full-time, private voice studio. Brandon holds a BFA in Musical Theatre from Penn State University. www.carriebrandon.com

Michael Wilkins is a New York-based music director, conductor, and pianist. He recently moved to NYC after five years as resident music director for Pacific Conservatory Theatre. Other favorite credits include: “The Rocky Horror Show” at The Old Globe; “Chicago” at Oregon Cabaret Theatre; “Hair” at Sierra Repertory Theatre; and the world premiere of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical” at Children's Theatre of Charlotte, and “Jerry Springer: The Opera” at The Chance Theatre (LADCC Award for Best Music Direction). Upcoming: “Waitress” at Oregon Cabaret Theatre. www.michaelwilkinsmd.com

Running time is 60 minutes, no intermission. Tickets are $20; general admission; seating unreserved. Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase by credit card or cash inside the Lucile Lortel White Barn Center before the start of the show.

For full details, visit: https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/an-evening-to-celebrate-love/

The Barnstormer series features small events in the Lucille Lortel White Barn Center, located adjacent to the Playhouse. From music to playreadings, Barnstormer provides an opportunity for artists, many of whom are from our local community, to exercise their creative muscle in a cozy and intimate setting

A complete schedule of Playhouse events is available at westportplayhouse.org. All play titles, artists, dates, and times are subject to change. For Westport Country Playhouse information and tickets, visit westportplayhouse.org or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529.

Comments