Westport Country Playhouse Participates In 'Connecticut Open House Day' This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Westport Country Playhouse will participate in “Connecticut Open House Day” on Saturday, June 14, from 1 to 5 p.m., offering an admission-free, fun atmosphere with self-guided backstage tours, kids' activities, music, and food trucks. The event is rain or shine.

At 1 p.m., Mark Shanahan, Playhouse artistic director, will kick off the event by unveiling the productions planned for the theater's 2025-26 Season beginning in the fall. Season tickets will go on sale following the announcement. Everyone who renews or purchases a subscription at the Open House will be entered to win a pair of tickets to a performance of choice from a selection of upcoming Playhouse events.

Starting at 1:40 p.m., guests may enjoy pizza, salad, snacks, and lemonade from Newman's Own “Pay What You Want” Food Truck, and ice cream from Mister Softee. All food is available for purchase; vendors subject to change.

Kids' activities include “Toss the Duck,” hosted by Westport Sunrise Rotary; “Decorate Your Own Cookie” from Sweet P Bakery, with cookies available for purchase; and a coloring station for the Playhouse's upcoming Family Festivities presentation of “The Wizard of Oz.” In addition, Huntington Learning Center will be on site.

Live music will be presented by Cate and Mabel, returning to the Playhouse after performing last year at “A Night for Swifties and More,” from 2 to 3 p.m.; and Note to Self, featuring vocalist Maggie Meath alongside guitarist Tim McGrath, from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Connecticut Open House Day, now in its 21st year, is an annual event held on the second Saturday of June, provided by the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development. The purpose of this event is to inspire Connecticut residents to learn about all the experiences in their own backyard, anticipating that this will convert them into ambassadors who will recommend these experiences to other visitors.

More information on the Playhouse's Open House at: https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/2025-open-house/

A complete schedule of Playhouse events is available at westportplayhouse.org. All play titles, artists, song selections, dates, and times are subject to change.

Comments