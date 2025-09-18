Westport Country Playhouse Opens Registration For Fall Program For Middle Schoolers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Westport Country Playhouse has revealed registration is underway for its children’s education program, Playhouse Playmakers, starting October 12. The six-week program is for middle schoolers, grades 6-8. Together as a group, students will create an original play, including writing, acting, rehearsing, and production, culminating with a performance on the Playhouse stage for an invited audience of family and friends.

Playhouse Playmakers meets on seven Sundays, October 12 – November 23, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., with the invited performance on Sunday, November 23, at 3 p.m. Maximum class size is 15 students.

Playhouse Playmakers is directed by actor, playwright, and educator Evette Marie White, and actor, songwriter, and educator Stacie Morgain Lewis.

White has nurtured young artists for over a decade. She hails from Chesapeake, Virginia, and studied musical theatre at Howard University in Washington, DC. She has toured the world in “Ghost the Musical” and performed in a host of shows throughout the US, Asia, Australia, and abroad. She currently teaches for Learning Through an Expanded Art Program (Leap) as a teaching artist where she has coached several New York City finalists for The Next Narrative Monologue Competition at the Apollo Theatre, hosted by Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theatre Company.

Lewis played Glinda in the Chicago production of “Wicked.” Broadway credits include “Sunday in the Park with George,” “Wicked” as standby for Glinda, “Urinetown,” and “Titanic.” Off-Broadway, she was in “Don’t Quit Your Night Job.” National Tours include “Titanic” and “South Pacific.” Regional theater includes “LMNOP” at Goodspeed, and “The 39 Steps.” BFA Ithaca College. She co-wrote the children’s album “Harmonize” with Ben Cohn, the conductor/musical director of “Dear Evan Hansen,” and created Harmonize Kidz, an arts enrichment program that uses her music to teach social-emotional learning to elementary students.

The fee for Playhouse Playmakers is $575, including all seven sessions, technical rehearsal, materials, and four complimentary tickets to the performance. Scholarships are available, each covering the full cost of the classes and transportation reimbursement.

For Playhouse Playmakers full details and application, visit: https://www.westportplayhouse.org/playhouseplaymakers-fall2025/?sourceNumber