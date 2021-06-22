Westport Country Playhouse Opens For One-Night Screening On 90th Anniversary

Westport Country Playhouse, closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic, will kick-off its 90th anniversary year by bringing patrons back into its Jason Robards Theatre for a one-night-only virtual production of the new comedy, "Tiny House," projected on a big screen mounted above the stage.

The in-person screening will be on Tuesday, June 29, at 7 p.m. The virtual production will also be available on-demand, from June 29 through July 18. "Tiny House" was filmed using digital technology during early spring when pandemic safety concerns and social distancing prevented producing a live show.

Exactly 90 years ago to the day, the Playhouse first opened its doors when Weston residents Lawrence Langner and his wife Armina Marshall founded the historic theater on June 29, 1931. Since then, the Playhouse has produced over 800 plays, some of which have transferred to Broadway.

Tickets for the in-person screening on June 29 are $20; general admission, seating on a first-come, first-served basis. All in-person patrons will attest to being fully vaccinated against Covid-19, or willing to provide a negative PCR test result time stamped within 36 hours of the performance time. Covid-19 health and safety protocols, including capacity restrictions and mask-wearing, will be observed.

Current virtual performance ticketholders who want to instead attend the in-person screening may exchange their tickets by calling the Playhouse box office at 203-227-4177.

In "Tiny House," fireworks fly when family, friends, and quirky neighbors come together for a Fourth of July barbecue at the off-the-grid, isolated mountain paradise of a young, urban couple. The comedy is written by Michael Gotch and directed by Mark Lamos, Playhouse artistic director.

"Tiny House" running time is approximately 100 minutes, including an intermission between the two acts. Appropriate for ages 14 and up. More information on "Tiny House" at: https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/tinyhouse/

The Playhouse's 2021 Season continues with "Doubt: A Parable," the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning drama written by John Patrick Shanley and directed by David Kennedy, Playhouse associate artistic director, playing November 2 through November 21. Two HD video productions from the Playhouse archives will stream on-demand, beginning with the musical, "Man of La Mancha" (2018), from August 23 through September 5, and another TBA, from September 13 - 26. Script in Hand play readings will play October 19 - 24, and December 14 - 19; titles to be announced. All 2021 Playhouse events are listed at: https://www.westportplayhouse.org/whats-on/.