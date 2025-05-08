Westport Country Playhouse Marks JAWS 50th Anniversary With Film Screening, Talk, And Playreading

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Westport Country Playhouse will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Steven Spielberg's classic 1975 film “Jaws,” on Monday, June 2, at 7 p.m., with a screening accompanied by talk and trivia before and after the movie with Mark Shanahan, Playhouse artistic director and event host.

For those who want even more “Jaws,” a Script in Hand play reading of “The Shark Is Broken,” a witty and revealing play about the making of the film, written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, and directed by Shanahan, will be on Monday, June 9, at 7 p.m.

“'Jaws' has been one of my favorite films since it first made me scream when I was a boy,” said Shanahan. “From the opening notes of its famous score to its glorious final shot, I've been obsessed with this movie's every detail for as long as I can remember. Whether teaching the film to college students or showing it to a first-time viewer, I'm always excited to share my love for this masterpiece- and I can't wait to do just that at the Playhouse.

“Before the film, we'll explore some of the hidden details and behind-the-scenes stories that make ‘Jaws' a masterclass in suspense,” Shanahan added. “Afterward, join us for a conversation about how this legendary thriller became the first summer blockbuster and one of the greatest films of all time.”

In “Jaws,” an enormous great white shark terrorizes a summer resort town, where a police chief, a grizzled fisherman, and an intrepid marine biologist realize they're “gonna need a bigger boat” to battle the bloodthirsty beast. “Jaws” was an Oscar winner for sound, film editing, and John Williams' original score. Directed by Steven Spielberg, the cast includes Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, Lorraine Gary, and Murray Hamilton.

Tickets for the film screening are $25; $15 for Encore Club members. General admission; seating unreserved. Running time of film is 124 minutes. Rated PG. For details and tickets for the film screening on June 2, visit: https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/jaws/

On June 9, go behind the scenes during the filming of “Jaws” with a Script in Hand playreading of “The Shark Is Broken.” Co-written by Ian Shaw, son of actor Robert Shaw, the critically acclaimed play focuses on the three legendary stars - Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, and Roy Scheider - as they wait for their famously unreliable mechanical shark to work. During tense, hilarious, and unexpectedly heartfelt moments when the camera wasn't rolling, “The Shark Is Broken” explores the egos, anxieties, and friendships that shaped “Jaws.” Casting for the playreading will be announced soon. For details and tickets for “The Shark Is Broken” playreading on June 9, visit: https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/script-in-hand-the-shark-is-broken/

A complete schedule of Playhouse events is available at westportplayhouse.org. All play titles, artists, song selections, dates, and times are subject to change.

