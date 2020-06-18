Wesleyan University Students Bring Theater to Zoom

Extended Play has reported on how a group of students at Wesleyan University overcame the challenges brought on by the health crisis, to successfully bring theater to Zoom.

Read the full story HERE.

Ten student actors were in the midst of rehearsals for The Method Gun by Kirk Lynn and the Rude Mechs, a world premiere work, when the pandemic put the production on hold.

Director Katie Pearl, Assistant Professor of Theater said,

"All of these incredible pieces just stop when the companies stop doing them...So the question was: 'What if, to a certain degree, we peeled the play back to the original prompts and a new company devised around those prompts?'"

The group discussed what to do and agreed to bring The Method Gun online. They rehearsed and teched on Zoom for five weeks and eighty-plus hours, working through the difficulties of technology.

However, when it came time for the performance, the hard work paid off.

Actor Elijah Comas shared:

"Three weeks ago, if you told me that the rest of the theater I was going to make was going to look more like this than what I'd previously made, I'm not sure that I would still do it...Now I feel less sure."

Read the full story HERE.

Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You