Warner Theatre to Screen CHRISTMAS WITH THE KRANKS & IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE This Month

Movies @ the Warner presents CHRISTMAS WITH THE KRANKS, Thursday 12/8 at 7 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. The following week, the Warner will show IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, Thursday 12/15 in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre.

ABOUT CHRISTMAS WITH THE KRANKS:

CHRISTMAS WITH THE KRANKS dir. Joe Roth, 2004. Cast: Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis.

When their only daughter, Blair, leaves the family nest, Luther and Nora Krank (Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis) decide to book an island cruise to beat the yuletide blues and just skip the holidays. But their decision to boycott tradition has the whole neighborhood in an uproar. When Blair calls on Christmas Eve to announce a surprise visit with her new fiancé, the Kranks have just twelve hours to perform a miracle and pull themselves and their neighbors together to throw the best celebration ever!

ABOUT IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE:

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE dir. Frank Capra, 1946. Cast: James Stewart, Karolyn Grimes, Donna Reed, Virginia Patton, Jimmy Hawkins, Lionel Barrymore, Thomas Mitchell.

With the endearing message that 'no one is a failure who has friends,' Frank Capra's heartwarming masterpiece continues to endure, and after over 70 years, this beloved classic still remains as powerful and moving as the day it was made.

George Bailey has so many problems he is thinking about ending it all - and it's Christmas! As the angels discuss George, we see his life in flashback. As George is about to jump from a bridge, he ends up rescuing his guardian angel, Clarence. Clarence then shows George what his town would have looked like if it hadn't been for all of his good deeds over the years. Will Clarence be able to convince George to return to his family and forget suicide.

Tickets are $7 per person. For tickets and more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.