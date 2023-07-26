Warner Theatre Reveals 2023-24 Season of THE MET: LIVE IN HD

Learn more about the upcoming shows here!

By: Jul. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 2 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 3 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
Review: DIAL M FOR MURDER at Westport Country Playhouse Photo 4 Review: DIAL M FOR MURDER at Westport Country Playhouse

Warner Theatre Reveals 2023-24 Season of THE MET: LIVE IN HD

The Warner Theatre has announced the 2023-2024 season of The Met: Live in HD, featuring nine Saturday matinee simulcasts streaming live from The Metropolitan Opera House in New York City.

This exciting season opens with Jake Heggie’s Dead Man Walking on October 28, followed by Anthony Davis’s X: The Life and Times of Malcom X on November 18, Daniel Catán’s Florencia en el Amazonas on December 9, Verdi’s Nabucco on January 6, Bizet’s Carmen on January 27, Verdi’s La Forza del Destino on March 9, Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette on March 23, Puccini’s La Rondine on April 20, and last but not least, Puccini’s Madama Butterfly on May 11.

Jake Heggie’s Dead Man Walking, Anthony Davis’s X: The Life and Times of Malcom X, Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette, and Puccini’s Madama Butterfly will be streamed in the Oneglia Auditorium Main Stage. Daniel Catán’s Florencia en el Amazonas, Verdi’s Nabucco, Bizet’s Carmen, Verdi’s La Forza del Destino, and Puccini’s La Rondine will be streamed in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre.

Tickets go on sale to Met Members on Thursday 7/20, Warner Members Monday 7/24, and to the general public on Wednesday 7/26. To purchase tickets, please visit Click Here or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
JERSEY BOYS Comes to the Ivoryton Playhouse Photo
JERSEY BOYS Comes to the Ivoryton Playhouse

The Ivoryton Playhouse has announced the electrifying arrival of the Tony-winning musical sensation, JERSEY BOYS gracing our stage for a limited engagement! Prepare to be transported back in time to the swinging '60s and be captivated by the timeless story of four blue-collar boys from New Jersey who skyrocketed to fame as one of the greatest pop bands ever!

2
Samantha Bee Brings YOUR FAVORITE WOMAN to the Bushnell Photo
Samantha Bee Brings YOUR FAVORITE WOMAN to the Bushnell

Award-winning comedian and former host of 'Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,' Samantha Bee, will be bringing her new one-woman show YOUR FAVORITE WOMAN to Hartford! This unique stage show will mark Bee’s first national tour.

3
Windham Theatre Guilds YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Begins This Friday Photo
Windham Theatre Guild's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Begins This Friday

After four years, the WTG will bring back the summer musical! Don't miss Mel Brooks Young Frankenstein on the Tricia Hul Stage July 28th to August 12th.

4
Breakdancing Shakespeares THE TEMPEST Runs This Weekend at Hartford Stage Photo
Breakdancing Shakespeare's THE TEMPEST Runs This Weekend at Hartford Stage

Hartford Stage will welcome audiences back for a weekend of performances of the highly-anticipated, long-running summer program: Breakdancing Shakespeare. Public performances of The Tempest will be on Friday, July 28 at 7 pm; Saturday, July 29 at 7 pm; and Sunday, July 30 at 2 pm.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Performs 'The Boat That I Row' Cover Video Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Performs 'The Boat That I Row' Cover
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Reunite in Music Video Video
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Reunite in Music Video
Go Behind the Scenes of BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway Video
Go Behind the Scenes of BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway
Picketers Sing LES MISÉRABLES Amid WGA & SAG-AFTRA Strike Video
Picketers Sing LES MISÉRABLES Amid WGA & SAG-AFTRA Strike
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beauty and the Beast
Summer Theatre of New Canaan (7/15-7/30)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Spring Awakening
Madison Lyric Stage (7/21-7/30)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# American String Quartet
Music Mountain (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GREASE
New Paradigm Theatre (8/18-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE CURTIS BROTHERS
Music Mountain (8/19-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mia Scarpa in "Just Judy" a Judy Garland Tribute Concert at MTC!
Music Theatre of CT (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lydian String Quartet & Victoria Schwartzman, Piano
Music Mountain (8/13-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BILL CHARLAP TRIO
Music Mountain (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dial M for Murder
Westport Country Playhouse (7/11-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Borromeo String Quartet & Henry Kramer, Piano
Music Mountain (9/03-9/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You