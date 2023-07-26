Warner Theatre Reveals 2023-24 Season of THE MET: LIVE IN HD

The Warner Theatre has announced the 2023-2024 season of The Met: Live in HD, featuring nine Saturday matinee simulcasts streaming live from The Metropolitan Opera House in New York City.

This exciting season opens with Jake Heggie’s Dead Man Walking on October 28, followed by Anthony Davis’s X: The Life and Times of Malcom X on November 18, Daniel Catán’s Florencia en el Amazonas on December 9, Verdi’s Nabucco on January 6, Bizet’s Carmen on January 27, Verdi’s La Forza del Destino on March 9, Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette on March 23, Puccini’s La Rondine on April 20, and last but not least, Puccini’s Madama Butterfly on May 11.

Jake Heggie’s Dead Man Walking, Anthony Davis’s X: The Life and Times of Malcom X, Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette, and Puccini’s Madama Butterfly will be streamed in the Oneglia Auditorium Main Stage. Daniel Catán’s Florencia en el Amazonas, Verdi’s Nabucco, Bizet’s Carmen, Verdi’s La Forza del Destino, and Puccini’s La Rondine will be streamed in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre.

Tickets go on sale to Met Members on Thursday 7/20, Warner Members Monday 7/24, and to the general public on Wednesday 7/26. To purchase tickets, please visit Click Here or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.