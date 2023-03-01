Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Warner Theatre Announces 2023 Gala, NOW IN TECHNICOLOR

The performance is on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Mar. 01, 2023  
The Warner Theatre is Now in TECHNICOLOR for its 2023 Gala Celebration, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in the Carole & Ray Neag Performing Arts Center and the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre!

The Warner's largest fundraising event of the year will begin at 5 pm with hors d'oeuvres, signature cocktails by Litchfield Distillery, and live music by the swingin' American-roots group, Eight to the Bar! During the elegant black-and-white themed cocktail hour, attendees will get the chance to sign up for exclusive parties and bid on items in a silent auction. The evening will continue in the Studio Theatre, which will be transformed into a vibrant technicolor dining experience, including an open bar, exquisite dinner (Catered by Gia), live entertainment, a live auction, and a presentation of the Warner's plans for the future. Please join the Warner Theatre this May for a colorful celebration!

Tickets are $175 per person. Table captains may purchase tables of 6 and 8. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. To reserve a table or sponsor the 2023 Gala, please call Lesley Budny at 860-489-7180 x 1020.

The Warner Theatre's 2023 Gala is sponsored by Torrington Savings Bank.



THE BOOK OF MORMON Comes to the Shubert Theatre Photo
THE BOOK OF MORMON Comes to the Shubert Theatre
THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of nine Tony Awards® including Best Musical, is pleased to announce a lottery ticket policy for Shubert Theatre, New Haven’s March 3–5, 2023 engagement. A limited number of tickets will be available at $25 each for each of the five performances running Friday 8:00pm, Saturday 2:00 & 8:00pm and Sunday 1:00 & 6:30pm.
Westport Country Playhouse is Accepting Applications For 2023 Woodward Internship Program Photo
Westport Country Playhouse is Accepting Applications For 2023 Woodward Internship Program
Westport Country Playhouse has announced that applications are now being accepted for its 2023 Joanne Woodward Internship Program for theater career aspirants. Interns enhance their professional skills and gain on-the-job experience working directly with Playhouse senior staff during summer months.
THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE to be Presented at Ivoryton Playhouse in April Photo
THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE to be Presented at Ivoryton Playhouse in April
Winter barely made an appearance this year, but spring is making a grand entrance, complete with sequins and six inch heels! THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE by Matthew Lopez opens in Ivoryton on April 8 and runs through April 30, 2023.
MAX VON ESSEN WITH BILLY STRITCH AT THE PIANO! at The Legacy Theatre Photo
MAX VON ESSEN WITH BILLY STRITCH AT THE PIANO! at The Legacy Theatre
Special Offer: Max von Essen and Billy Stritch Live at Legacy Theatre!

