Warner Theatre Announces 2023 Gala, NOW IN TECHNICOLOR
The performance is on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
The Warner Theatre is Now in TECHNICOLOR for its 2023 Gala Celebration, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in the Carole & Ray Neag Performing Arts Center and the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre!
The Warner's largest fundraising event of the year will begin at 5 pm with hors d'oeuvres, signature cocktails by Litchfield Distillery, and live music by the swingin' American-roots group, Eight to the Bar! During the elegant black-and-white themed cocktail hour, attendees will get the chance to sign up for exclusive parties and bid on items in a silent auction. The evening will continue in the Studio Theatre, which will be transformed into a vibrant technicolor dining experience, including an open bar, exquisite dinner (Catered by Gia), live entertainment, a live auction, and a presentation of the Warner's plans for the future. Please join the Warner Theatre this May for a colorful celebration!
Tickets are $175 per person. Table captains may purchase tables of 6 and 8. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. To reserve a table or sponsor the 2023 Gala, please call Lesley Budny at 860-489-7180 x 1020.
The Warner Theatre's 2023 Gala is sponsored by Torrington Savings Bank.