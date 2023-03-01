Warner Theatre Announces 2023 Gala, NOW IN TECHNICOLOR

The Warner Theatre is Now in TECHNICOLOR for its 2023 Gala Celebration, Saturday, May 20, 2023, in the Carole & Ray Neag Performing Arts Center and the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre!

The Warner's largest fundraising event of the year will begin at 5 pm with hors d'oeuvres, signature cocktails by Litchfield Distillery, and live music by the swingin' American-roots group, Eight to the Bar! During the elegant black-and-white themed cocktail hour, attendees will get the chance to sign up for exclusive parties and bid on items in a silent auction. The evening will continue in the Studio Theatre, which will be transformed into a vibrant technicolor dining experience, including an open bar, exquisite dinner (Catered by Gia), live entertainment, a live auction, and a presentation of the Warner's plans for the future. Please join the Warner Theatre this May for a colorful celebration!

Tickets are $175 per person. Table captains may purchase tables of 6 and 8. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. To reserve a table or sponsor the 2023 Gala, please call Lesley Budny at 860-489-7180 x 1020.

The Warner Theatre's 2023 Gala is sponsored by Torrington Savings Bank.