Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WHODUNIT? AN IMPROVISED MURDER MYSTERY Comes to Contemporary Theater Company

The show runs every Saturday from February 4 to April 1 at 7 pm with a completely new show each time.

Jan. 25, 2023  

The Contemporary Theater Company takes murder mysteries to the next level this winter with its fifth season of Whodunit? An Improvised Murder Mystery. Audiences are not the only ones wondering who the murderer is - the actors do not know either!

The show runs every Saturday from February 4 to April 1 at 7 pm with a completely new show each time.

"Whodunit is one of my favorite projects," says General Manager Maggie Cady. "There is a huge thrill in getting to see the actors create a new mystery every night."

Before the show begins, we know just a few basics. It takes place during the French Revolution, and the actors all have names for their aristocratic characters. The only other thing the cast knows is that someone will not survive the night.

"People have a hard time believing that we don't plan it out ahead of time," says Cady, "but if you come to more than one show, you'll see that they are all completely different. We don't know who is getting murdered until it happens!"

Every show is different and anything can happen. Anyone could be a murderer. Anyone could be murdered.

Each year, the show takes place in a different era. This will be the first that takes place prior to the 20th Century.

"The most important thing to discover for me was the joy of years past," says director Riley Cash. "So joyful that the whole room can't help but smile. Be it a perfect joke or a beautiful mistake, they all deserve to be celebrated because the joy we share from those moments are what make us human."

The last four seasons, many audience members attended several shows, enjoying a new story each time and collecting one of the production's trading cards at each performance.

"If you're looking for more murder mysteries after Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, this will be a fun one!" says Cash.

Tickets for performances and more information about the company are available online at www.contemporarytheatercompany.com or by calling 401-218-0282.




Palace Theater Launches Annual Raffle Photo
Palace Theater Launches Annual Raffle
The Palace Theater's Annual Raffle will launch today, Tuesday, January 24th at My Fair Lady. Patrons attending the hit Broadway musical will be among the first to be able to purchase 2023 Raffle tickets. The Raffle's lucky first prize winner will receive $3,000 in cash. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office at 100 E. Main St.
I HATE HAMLET Comes to Music Theatre of Connecticut Next Month Photo
I HATE HAMLET Comes to Music Theatre of Connecticut Next Month
Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage continues their 36th MainStage Season with the hilarious I Hate Hamlet by Paul Rudnick. The play will introduce audiences to Andrew, a young and successful television star who relocates to New York where he rents a marvelous, gothic apartment.
Downtown Cabaret Theatre Announces Cast of World Premiere JACK AND THE BEANSTALK Musical Photo
Downtown Cabaret Theatre Announces Cast of World Premiere JACK AND THE BEANSTALK Musical
The Downtown Cabaret Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for their original Theatre for Young Audiences musical Jack and the Beanstalk, which will have its world premiere on February 18, 2023. 'Fe fi fo fum, I smell a brand new DCT show that is fun for the whole family!' Artistic Director and writer Phill Hill says.
Playhouse Theatre Group Is Now Accepting Applications For 2023 Summer Internship Program Photo
Playhouse Theatre Group Is Now Accepting Applications For 2023 Summer Internship Program
Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. is currently accepting applications for their summer 2023 Internship Program in a wide range of disciplines.

More Hot Stories For You


Palace Theater Launches Annual RafflePalace Theater Launches Annual Raffle
January 25, 2023

The Palace Theater's Annual Raffle will launch today, Tuesday, January 24th at My Fair Lady. Patrons attending the hit Broadway musical will be among the first to be able to purchase 2023 Raffle tickets. The Raffle's lucky first prize winner will receive $3,000 in cash. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office at 100 E. Main St.
I HATE HAMLET Comes to Music Theatre of Connecticut Next MonthI HATE HAMLET Comes to Music Theatre of Connecticut Next Month
January 24, 2023

Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage continues their 36th MainStage Season with the hilarious I Hate Hamlet by Paul Rudnick. The play will introduce audiences to Andrew, a young and successful television star who relocates to New York where he rents a marvelous, gothic apartment.
Downtown Cabaret Theatre Announces Cast of World Premiere JACK AND THE BEANSTALK MusicalDowntown Cabaret Theatre Announces Cast of World Premiere JACK AND THE BEANSTALK Musical
January 23, 2023

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for their original Theatre for Young Audiences musical Jack and the Beanstalk, which will have its world premiere on February 18, 2023. 'Fe fi fo fum, I smell a brand new DCT show that is fun for the whole family!' Artistic Director and writer Phill Hill says.
Playhouse Theatre Group Is Now Accepting Applications For 2023 Summer Internship ProgramPlayhouse Theatre Group Is Now Accepting Applications For 2023 Summer Internship Program
January 23, 2023

Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. is currently accepting applications for their summer 2023 Internship Program in a wide range of disciplines.
THE SHINING And WHEN HARRY MET SALLY... To Screen At Warner TheatreTHE SHINING And WHEN HARRY MET SALLY... To Screen At Warner Theatre
January 23, 2023

The Warner Theatre's Winter Film series continues this week with The Shining on Thursday, Feberuary 2, at 7 pm in the Oneglia Auditorium!
share