WHODUNIT? AN IMPROVISED MURDER MYSTERY Comes to Contemporary Theater Company

The Contemporary Theater Company takes murder mysteries to the next level this winter with its fifth season of Whodunit? An Improvised Murder Mystery. Audiences are not the only ones wondering who the murderer is - the actors do not know either!

The show runs every Saturday from February 4 to April 1 at 7 pm with a completely new show each time.

"Whodunit is one of my favorite projects," says General Manager Maggie Cady. "There is a huge thrill in getting to see the actors create a new mystery every night."

Before the show begins, we know just a few basics. It takes place during the French Revolution, and the actors all have names for their aristocratic characters. The only other thing the cast knows is that someone will not survive the night.

"People have a hard time believing that we don't plan it out ahead of time," says Cady, "but if you come to more than one show, you'll see that they are all completely different. We don't know who is getting murdered until it happens!"

Every show is different and anything can happen. Anyone could be a murderer. Anyone could be murdered.

Each year, the show takes place in a different era. This will be the first that takes place prior to the 20th Century.

"The most important thing to discover for me was the joy of years past," says director Riley Cash. "So joyful that the whole room can't help but smile. Be it a perfect joke or a beautiful mistake, they all deserve to be celebrated because the joy we share from those moments are what make us human."

The last four seasons, many audience members attended several shows, enjoying a new story each time and collecting one of the production's trading cards at each performance.

"If you're looking for more murder mysteries after Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, this will be a fun one!" says Cash.

Tickets for performances and more information about the company are available online at www.contemporarytheatercompany.com or by calling 401-218-0282.