WCSU to Present MELANCHOLY PLAY: A CHAMER MUSICAL

The Western Connecticut State University Department of Theatre Arts will present "Melancholy Play: a chamber musical" at the WCSU Visual and Performing Arts Center's Studio Theatre, 43 Lake Ave. Extension, Danbury, from Friday, Oct. 29, through Sunday, Nov. 7.

"Melancholy Play: a chamber musical" offers a whimsical take on the quest for love and connection. The full-length musical and dramatic comedy explores themes of love, friendship and feminism, and features the plight of Tilly, a depressed bank teller who is so beautifully, alluringly melancholic that everyone she meets falls in love with her, including her therapist. But what happens when she stops being so sad? To find out, order tickets here. (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/melancholy-play-a-chamber-musical-tickets-178174112567)

The live production opens to the public at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29; performances are also scheduled for 2 and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30; 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31; 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5; 2 and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6; and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7. Seating is limited to enforce three-feet social distancing and audience members must wear masks at all times inside the theatre. Ticket prices are $10 for students, $15 for senior citizens and $25 general admission. This production is appropriate for ages 14 and up.

"Melancholy Play: a chamber musical" at WCSU is directed and music directed by Assistant Professor and Associate Chair of WCSU's Department of Theatre Arts Dr. Justin P. Cowan and was written by Sarah Ruhl and Todd Almond.

The lead role of Tilly is shared by Bella Bosco, of Delaware, Ohio; and Julia Rocchio, of Naugatuck. Main cast members include Rachel Faria, of Brooklyn, New York, as Joan; Sydney Maher, of Milford, as Frances; Dean Martin, of Manchester, as Lorenzo; and Sam Rogers, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, as Frank. Understudies include Raul Calderon, of Waterbury; Jamishay Cammann, of New Paltz, New York; Kendyl Grace Davis, of Cromwell; and Jackson Tubis, of North Haven.

Stage Manager is Haleigh Oliver, of Delaware, Ohio. The crew includes Alaina Dwyer, of Orange; Ryan Hemstock, of Orange; Sydney Kuhn, of New Haven; Tori Lopez, of Westchester, New York; Alessandra Munroe, of Bridgeport; Anna Raymond, of Pomfret; and Lauren Schiffer, of Southington.

For more information, contact the Office of Public Relations at pr@wcsu.edu.

Photo Credit: WCSU/Peggy Stewart