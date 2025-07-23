Video: L Morgan Lee Sings 'There's Always Me' from Goodspeed's ALL SHOOK UP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch L Morgan Lee perform her chill-enducing performance of "There's Always Me" from All Shook Up at Goodspeed Musicals! The production is currently running at the The Goodspeed in East Haddam, CT through August 24, 2025.

This production features Kerstin Anderson, Ian Dominguez Ball, Jenna Bienvenue, Corinne C. Broadbent, Jordan Matthew Brown, Julius Chase, Jessica Crouch, Jackera Davis, Maddie Garbaty, Benjamin Howes, Michael James, Eleni Kontzamanys, Amy Hillner Larsen, L Morgan Lee, Ryan Mac, Myles McHale, Keyon Pickett, Sydney Quildon, Jackson Reagin, Kilty Reidy and Montria Walker.

All Shook Up is inspired by and featuring the songs of Elvis Presley with a book by Joe DiPietro (The Goodspeed: Damn Yankees, Babes in Arms, They All Laughed; The Terris: All Shook Up, O. Henry’s Lovers; Broadway: Diana: The Musical, Living on Love, Nice Work If You Can Get It, Memphis).

The legendary songs of Elvis Presley ignite a rockin’ romp set in the Fabulous ’50s. When a guitar-playing stranger on a motorcycle roars into a sleepy town, nothing will be the same. Boy meets girl and soon everybody can’t help falling in love. Mistaken identity, mismatched lovers and the magic of romance come together in a free-wheeling rock and roll comedy. Celebrate the 20th anniversary production of a show that began at Goodspeed with non-stop classics, from "Heartbreak Hotel" and "Hound Dog," to "Love Me Tender" and “Don’t Be Cruel."

All Shook Up is directed by Daniel Goldstein (The Goodspeed: Hello, Dolly!; Damn Yankees; Anything Goes; The Terris: Snapshots, The Unauthorized Autobiography of Samantha Brown; Broadway: Revival of Godspell). Byron Easley will choreograph the production (Broadway: Camelot, Slave Play; Off-Broadway: The Jonathan Larson Project). Music supervision will be by Goodspeed’s Resident Music Director Adam Souza (The Goodspeed: Over 20 productions including Ragtime, Maggie, South Pacific, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, The 12, Summer Stock, 42nd Street, Because of Winn Dixie; Broadway/National Tour: Wicked, Kinky Boots). Music direction will be by Adam J. Rineer.