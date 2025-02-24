Video: A.J. Holmes & Kuhoo Verma Sing 'Love Is An Act' From NOBODY LOVES YOU

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch "Love Is An Act" from NOBODY LOVES YOU - filmed at the sitzprobe for the new musical production at American Conservatory Theater. The musical can be seen at A.C.T.’s Toni Rembe Theatre from Friday, February 28 through Sunday, March 30, 2025. This song features "Jeff" (A.J. Holmes) and "Jenny" (Kuhoo Verma) discussing the absurdity of falling in love in the age of social media...and discovering that they may have more in common than they originally thought... (Video and editing by Tracy Martin).

The game of love is on! “Nobody Loves You” is a wildly popular reality dating show in which eager contestants compete for love (and social media stardom). When Jeff, a philosophy grad student, snags a spot on the show to win back his ex, he breaks all the rules and tries to blow the game wide open. That is, until he falls for Jenny, an enticingly prickly “Nobody Loves You” producer who yearns to make serious films.

In a world where every kiss comes at the end of a selfie stick, can two people really connect? Bay Area hometown heroes Itamar Moses (Tony Award winner for The Band’s Visit; Drama Desk winner for Dead Outlaw) and Gaby Alter provide an uproarious book, witty lyrics, and a winsome pop score in this madcap musical comedy helmed by Tony Award winner and A.C.T. Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon.

The cast of Nobody Loves You includes (in alphabetical order): Alan H. Green (Byron), Molly Hager (Megan), Seth Hanson (Christian), A.J. Holmes (Jeff), Ashley D. Kelley (Nina/Tanya), John-Michael Lyles (Dominic/Evan), Ana Yi Puig (Samantha), and Kuhoo Verma (Jenny). Understudies for Nobody Loves You include (in alphabetical order): Sleiman Alahmdieh (U/S Dominic/Evan, Byron), Sophia Alawi (U/S Jenny, Nina/Tanya), Stevie Allen (U/S Megan, Samantha), and Roeen Nooran (U/S Jeff, Christian).

In connection with Nobody Loves You, A.C.T. will offer numerous InterACT events—many of which are presented free of charge—that will give patrons opportunities to get closer to the action while having an entire night out at the theater. Visit act-sf.org/interact to learn more about subscribing to these events throughout the season:

