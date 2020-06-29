VIDEO: Watch Patti Murin and Noah Racey in Goodspeed Musicals' Production of HOLIDAY INN

Goodspeed Musicals has released a new "Staff Pick", "Let's Say It With Firecrackers" from Goodspeed's premiere of Irving Berlin's HOLIDAY INN!

The video features Noah Racey and Patti Murin.

"I love the dance number 'Let's Say It With Firecrackers' from Holiday Inn. This was the first musical at Goodspeed I was able to get my husband to go to because he was a huge fan of the movie! I was also fortunate enough to see Holiday Inn ten or so times with the Arts Education C groups and the kids went crazy after that number every time!" - Kathryn Micari-Miller, Group Sales Manager

