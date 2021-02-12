Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Goodspeed Musicals Talks 1776 on New Episode of GREATSPEED

This episode features two of the stars of Goodspeed's 2007 production of 1776, Ronn Carroll (Benjamin Franklin) and Peter A. Carey (John Adams).

Feb. 12, 2021  

Goodspeed Musicals has released its latest episode of the Greatspeed series, centered around 1776.

This episode features two of the stars of Goodspeed's 2007 production of 1776, Ronn Carroll (Benjamin Franklin) and Peter A. Carey (John Adams), who will relive their favorite memories and share some clips from the show. Originally aired on April 28, 2020.

1776 features Music and Lyrics by Sherman Edwards, Book by Peter Stone, and is based on concept by Sherman Edwards. It features scenic design by Michael Schweikardt, costumes by Alejo Vietti, and lighting by John Lasiter. 1776 is directed by Rob Ruggiero and choreographed by Ralph Perkins.

Check out the episode below!

