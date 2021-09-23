VIDEO: Get A First Look At A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING At Goodspeed

BroadwayWorld has a first look at rhearsals for A Grand Night for Singing: A Celebration of Rodgers & Hammerstein for the iconic Opera House stage at Goodspeed!

Directed by Goodspeed audience favorite Rob Ruggiero (Carousel, Show Boat, Fiddler on the Roof) with choreography by Broadway's Lainie Sakakura (Broadway: Dance Reconstruction, Fosse; productions of Little Dancer, Hot Mikado, Once) and designed by Scenic designer Brian Prather (Off-Broadway: Daniels's Husband, Becoming Dr. Ruth, Freud's Last Session, The Burnt Part Boys), Costume designer Alejo Vietti (Broadway: Holiday Inn, Allegiance, Beautiful: The Carol King musical) Lighting designer Alan C. Edwards (Off-Broadway: Harry Clarke, Kill Move Paradise, Anna Deavere Smith's Fires in the Mirror) with Sound design by Goodspeed's Jay Hilton, A Grand Night for Singing will be a magical evening of theatre that's sure to have audiences on their feet and applauding for more!

Featuring artful arrangements and clever interpretations, A Grand Night for Singing is a lively musical that seems tailor-made for Goodspeed. With music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and conceived by Walter Bobbie (the Broadway director of Chicago and Footloose,) the tune-filled treat features musical arrangements by Fred Wells and orchestrations by Michael Gibson and Jonathan Tunick. Music Direction will be by Resident Music Director Adam Souza.

The renowned theater will reopen its doors beginning September 24 with the rousing revue, A Grand Night for Singing. This fresh take on the quintessential work of Rodgers & Hammerstein will run through November 28, 2021. Tickets start at $29. Tickets will go on sale to the public in September and will be available online at goodspeed.org or by calling the Box Office (860) 873-8668. The Box Office opens at 10am Monday - Saturday and 11am Sundays.

Many of the most uplifting and romantic songs in musical theatre history have one thing in common: the incomparable writing team of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. A Grand Night For Singing celebrates over 30 hit songs from all their musical treasures like Oklahoma!, South Pacific, The Sound of Music, Carousel, The King and I, Cinderella and more. You'll be tapping your toes and humming along in a joyful evening filled with fresh takes on the music you love. It's "Something Wonderful" for everyone including your "Honey Bun" or your "Wonderful Guy" and the perfect welcome home to Goodspeed!

A Grand Night for Singing is presented in memory of Henry "Buzz" Merritt" and sponsored by Community Health Center, Falcetti Pianos, The Shops at Mohegan Sun, Robinson+Cole, Ashlawn Farm Coffee, WSHU and Eversource. Goodspeed gratefully acknowledges the support of The Shubert Foundation and Richard P. Garmany Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving; United Airlines, the official airline of Goodspeed Musicals; the official audio sponsor Sennheiser; and official auto sponsor Hoffman Audi. The organization is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, Office of the Arts.