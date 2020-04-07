VIDEO: Benjamin Scheuer Performs 'Weather the Storm' from THE LION

Goodspeed Musicals has released a video of Playwright, Composer & Lyricist Ben Scheuer performing from his award-winning one-man show THE LION, which he wrote while in residence at Goodspeed Musicals.

Watch Scheuer perform "Weather the Storm" below!

In 2015 Scheuer and The Lion won the 2015 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Solo Performance. The show's first version, called The Bridge, ran in the 2013 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Scheuer has given more than 500 performances THE LION at theatres including DC's Arena Stage, San Francisco's ACT, Portland Center Stage in Oregon, The Williamstown Theatre Festival, and San Diego's The Old Globe. Scheuer gave the final performance of THE LION at The Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles on February 19, 2017.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You