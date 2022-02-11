USAF Heritage Of America Band Comes to the Warner

The Warner Theatre will welcome the USAF Heritage of America Band featuring the Heritage Brass and Heritage Winds ensembles to the Main Stage on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 7 pm.

Heritage Brass is a fifteen-member pioneering symphonic brass ensemble. Bringing the military tradition of brass, percussion, and vocals to the concert stage, Heritage Brass presents programs that are both exhilarating and intimate. The ensemble maintains a rigorous performance schedule, presenting a diverse repertoire featuring orchestral transcriptions, patriotic favorites, jazz standards, and new compositions.

As professional Airmen, the musicians of Heritage Brass are committed to inspiring patriotism, communicating Air Force priorities, recruiting the best to serve our country, and honoring our nation's veterans through the power of music. They are proud to represent our nation's Airmen who fly, fight, and win in air, space, and cyberspace.

Heritage Winds is the wind quintet component of the United States Air Force Heritage of America Band. Heritage Winds offers innovative programming that covers a wide array of musical styles. The ensemble embraces the full range of the quintet repertoire, to include classics by composers such as Paul Taffanel and Carl Nielsen, extending to more contemporary works by 21st century composers. The unique style of the Heritage Winds provides audiences with an engaging and unforgettable concert experience.

As professional Airmen, the musicians of Heritage Winds are dedicated to using the power of music to honor our veterans, inspire patriotism, communicate the Air Force story, and recruit those who are interested in serving our nation.

This concert is free, but a ticket is required. To reserve your ticket, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.