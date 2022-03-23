Torrington Symphony Orchestra Presents A Night Of Broadway Music

The Torrington Symphony Orchestra will present "A NIGHT OF BROADWAY MUSIC," in conjunction with the Warner Theatre's own Warner Stage Company on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 8 pm in the Main Theatre, under the direction of conductor Maurice Steinberg. The concert will feature music from Annie, The Sound of Music, Guys and Dolls, Evita and more.

Performances by members of the Warner Stage Company include Alyssa Bunel, Roxie Quinn, Noel Roberge, Steffon Sampson, Kelly White, and a children's chorus.

The Torrington Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1961 and has been an active part of the musical community ever since.

The 45-plus Torrington Symphony amateur and professional musicians are drawn from 25 towns in Northwest Connecticut, Eastern New York, and Southern Massachusetts. The symphony affords musicians the opportunity to express their artistic needs, while encouraging young performers to continue through the playing of orchestral music.

Children 12 and under are free, but a ticket is required. To purchase tickets, call the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180 or visit warnertheatre.org.