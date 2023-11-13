Tom Segura Brings COME TOGETHER Stand-Up Comedy Tour To Mohegan Sun In March 2024

Segura is bringing his highly anticipated new hour of comedy to over 40 cities with the first leg of the Come Together tour, including a stop at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Nov. 13, 2023

Today, one of the biggest touring comedians, Tom Segura, announced the first leg of his new global stand-up comedy tour Tom Segura: Come Together. Segura is bringing his highly anticipated new hour of comedy to over 40 cities with the first leg of the Come Together tour, including a stop at Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, March 2nd at 8:00pm.

Tickets to see Segura go on sale Friday, November 17th at 10:00am via Ticketmaster.com. Subject to availability, tickets can also be purchased at the Mohegan Sun Box Office starting on Saturday, November 18th.

"This tour is bigger and blacker than anything I've ever done, but that name has already been used, but Come Together gets the point across. Let's all come together for a night. One way or another we're going to make memories on this one," said Tom Segura.

Actor, Comedian, and Writer Tom Segura is one of the biggest names in the comedy business. He recently toured the world with over 300 shows on his I'm Coming Everywhere World Tour. He is best known for his Netflix specials Ball Hog (2020), Disgraceful (2018), Mostly Stories (2016), and Completely Normal (2014). His fifth Netflix special Sledgehammer released July 4, 2023 and debuted at #1 on the streamer. In July 2022, Segura released his New York Times Bestselling book I'd Like to Play Alone, Please to wide praise with Forbes calling it “laugh out loud funny.” Paste Magazine described him as, “...having a natural and capable storytelling ability, one that lifts his narratives out of average anecdote fare and plants them firmly in hilarious ground.”

Your Mom's House Studios is home to his hit podcasts Your Mom's House which he co-hosts with his wife, comedian Christina Pazsitzky, 2 Bears 1 Cave which he co-hosts with Bert Kreischer, and many more podcasts that draw millions of listeners each week. Additionally, YMH Studios was one of the first networks to create wildly successful Livestream Podcast Events as an outcome of the pandemic.

Segura can be seen in the STX Film Countdown opposite Elizabeth Lail, Instant Family opposite Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne, OPENING ACT, and FLINCH. Segura's television credits include: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan, Workaholics, Happy Endings, The Late Late Show, Comedy Central Presents: Tom Segura, Mash Up, and How To Be A Grown Up.

Mohegan Sun Arena finished 2021 with its first “#1 Indoor Arena” ranking for its capacity in the world according to Pollstar and VenuesNow, ranked among the top 10 venues in the U.S. regardless of size based on ticket sales, and was named “2021 Innovator of the Year” by Celebrity Access for its ViacomCBS residency.  In recent years, the “Most Beloved Venue in America” has also been the “#1 Casino Venue in the World,” “#1 Social Media Venue in the World” and a seven – time national award – winner for “Arena of the Year.”  For more information on concerts and other great events, visit Mohegan Sun. For information on this week's schedule, call the Entertainment and Special Events hotline at 1.888.226.7711.




