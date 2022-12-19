Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards

Tickets on Sale For Playhouse Theatre Group's Fundraiser ENCORE! RAZZLE DAZZLE: A TRIBUTE TO JOHN KANDER

The event is on Saturday, May 13th, 2023.

Dec. 19, 2022  

Tickets on Sale For Playhouse Theatre Group's Fundraiser ENCORE! RAZZLE DAZZLE: A TRIBUTE TO JOHN KANDER

Join Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. for their annual fundraiser, ENCORE! It will be held on Saturday, May 13th, 2023. The theme this year is RAZZLE DAZZLE: A TRIBUTE TO John Kander. The event will take place at The Society Room in Hartford, CT from 6pm - 12am. Attire: Art Deco Chic.

Evening includes dinner, drinks, live/silent auctions, dancing with the Latanya Farrell Band, and live performances paying tribute to the work of John Kander including CHICAGO, CABARET, KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN, and more!

Tickets, advertising, and sponsorships on sale now. Also, seeking unique contributions towards auctions. For more information on the event, or sponsor/advertising inquiries, please contact Emma Cook via email at ECook@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org, or by phone at 860-523-5900 ext. 15, or visit www.PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org.

Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. produces award-winning theatre including a Main Stage Series consisting of plays and musicals; a Theatre for Young Audiences Series; Comedy Nights; Dance; Music; Improv, an extensive educational program and more. Playhouse Theatre Group must raise over $7m annually. ENCORE, if successful, has a major impact on their fundraising goals.



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Coolidge Corner Theatre Launches New Season of Big Screen Classics Photo
Coolidge Corner Theatre Launches New Season of Big Screen Classics
The Coolidge Corner Theatre ('the Coolidge') has announced the early lineup for its Winter / Early Spring 2023 Big Screen Classics series. 
Westport Country Playhouse Partners With WSHU Public Radio For Playhouse Radio Theaters A Photo
Westport Country Playhouse Partners With WSHU Public Radio For Playhouse Radio Theater's A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS CAROL
In the spirit of the holiday season, Westport Country Playhouse Radio Theater, a free-of-charge broadcast series, will reprise the inventive audio play, “A Merry Little Christmas Carol,” airing on WSHU Radio on Saturday, December 24, at 6:06 p.m. (following the national news), with a rebroadcast on Sunday, December 25, at 1:06 p.m.
Long Wharf Theatre Announces Partnership With Southern Connecticut State University Photo
Long Wharf Theatre Announces Partnership With Southern Connecticut State University
Long Wharf Theatre has announced the launch of a new partnership with Southern Connecticut State University (SCSU), formalizing a more than thirty year long relationship between the two institutions.
Capital Classics Announces Production Of WATER BY THE SPOONFUL In Interactive Conversation Photo
Capital Classics Announces Production Of WATER BY THE SPOONFUL In Interactive Conversation Series
Capital Classics Theatre Company continues its popular Contemporary Classics Conversations series with a production of Water by the Spoonful by Quiara Alegría Hudes, combined with moderated conversations on the theme “From Adversity, We Advance.”

More Hot Stories For You


Coolidge Corner Theatre Launches New Season of Big Screen ClassicsCoolidge Corner Theatre Launches New Season of Big Screen Classics
December 15, 2022

The Coolidge Corner Theatre ('the Coolidge') has announced the early lineup for its Winter / Early Spring 2023 Big Screen Classics series. 
Westport Country Playhouse Partners With WSHU Public Radio For Playhouse Radio Theater's A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS CAROLWestport Country Playhouse Partners With WSHU Public Radio For Playhouse Radio Theater's A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS CAROL
December 13, 2022

In the spirit of the holiday season, Westport Country Playhouse Radio Theater, a free-of-charge broadcast series, will reprise the inventive audio play, “A Merry Little Christmas Carol,” airing on WSHU Radio on Saturday, December 24, at 6:06 p.m. (following the national news), with a rebroadcast on Sunday, December 25, at 1:06 p.m.
Long Wharf Theatre Announces Partnership With Southern Connecticut State UniversityLong Wharf Theatre Announces Partnership With Southern Connecticut State University
December 13, 2022

Long Wharf Theatre has announced the launch of a new partnership with Southern Connecticut State University (SCSU), formalizing a more than thirty year long relationship between the two institutions.
The Coolidge Announces PROJECTIONS: SCIENCE FICTION FROM THE ART HOUSE Screenings of Sci-Fi ClassicsThe Coolidge Announces PROJECTIONS: SCIENCE FICTION FROM THE ART HOUSE Screenings of Sci-Fi Classics
December 12, 2022

The Coolidge Corner Theatre ('the Coolidge') today announced the lineup for its January 2023 repertory series Projections: Science Fiction from the Art House. Art house sci-fi doesn't depend on rational explanations, modern CGI, common storytelling structures, or a giant budget to create otherworldly, thought-provoking films.
Capital Classics Announces Production Of WATER BY THE SPOONFUL In Interactive Conversation SeriesCapital Classics Announces Production Of WATER BY THE SPOONFUL In Interactive Conversation Series
December 12, 2022

Capital Classics Theatre Company continues its popular Contemporary Classics Conversations series with a production of Water by the Spoonful by Quiara Alegría Hudes, combined with moderated conversations on the theme “From Adversity, We Advance.”
share