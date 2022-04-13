TheatreWorks New Milford to Present DEATHTRAP

On May 6, TheatreWorks New Milford will open the well-known comedy/thriller, Deathtrap, by Ira Levin. Deathtrap is the story of an aging playwright who desperately needs a hit and concocts a plan to lure to his Connecticut home a young playwright who has written an astounding thriller, then kill him and pass of the play as his own. But be forewarned, there are twists and turns ahead. There are murders within murders, plots within plots, and an awful lot of whiskey and gin being consumed.

The cast features Dandy Barrett and Jim Huber of Danbury, Lynne Nissenbaum of New Milford, Jeff Rossman of New Fairfield, and Jeffry Bukowski of Shelton. Director Robin Frome hails from New Milford.

Deathtrap will open on May 6 and continue on Fridays and Saturdays for four weekends with one Sunday matinee on May 22. Curtain time is 8:00 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays and at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $25 for reserved seating. Students and Military personnel and Veterans with ID will be admitted for $20.00.