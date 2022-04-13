TheatreWorks New Milford to Present DEATHTRAP
The comedy is set to open on May 6th.
On May 6, TheatreWorks New Milford will open the well-known comedy/thriller, Deathtrap, by Ira Levin. Deathtrap is the story of an aging playwright who desperately needs a hit and concocts a plan to lure to his Connecticut home a young playwright who has written an astounding thriller, then kill him and pass of the play as his own. But be forewarned, there are twists and turns ahead. There are murders within murders, plots within plots, and an awful lot of whiskey and gin being consumed.
Reservations can be made online at theatreworks.us or by calling the box office at (860) 350-6863.
On Thursday, May 5 Senior Citizens are invited to a free dress rehearsal at 8:00 p.m. Thursday May 12 at 8:00 p.m. is TheatreWorks' Pay-What-You-Want night where you name the price of your ticket. Tickets for BOTH Thursday shows MUST BE RESERVED online at theatreworks.us in advance.
Current covid-19 policy is to require all patrons and staff at TheatreWorks events to wear a face mask covering nose and mouth and also proof of vaccination with ID or present a negative Covid test within 72 hours of attendance. This policy is subject to change based on available guidelines.
TheatreWorks is a non-Equity theater company located at 5 Brookside Avenue, just off Route 202 (next to the CVS), in New Milford, CT.
Parking is located behind the Catherine E. Lillis Administration Building at 50 East Street, New Milford.