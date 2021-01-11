The Warner Theatre Presents GOOD MORNING by Anne Lucas

The Warner Theatre will present the next production of the 9th Annual International Playwrights Festival - GOOD MORNING by Anne Lucas (MA) - from the Warner's Nancy Marine Studio Theatre beginning Friday, January 15 at 7:00 pm. In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Playwrights Festival will be a virtual event - each production will be recorded in the Warner's Nancy Marine Studio Theatre over a period of several weeks and then streamed via YouTube and Facebook every other Friday from November to April.

The mission of the International Playwrights Festival is to recognize the work of emerging and established playwrights and to build a link between the playwrights, the theatre community and our audiences. The festival is a celebration of new works by playwrights from across the country and around the globe. For the ninth year, 150 plays were accepted for consideration from across the United States and as far away as China and New Zealand.

Each production will be available to view online for a period of two weeks before being taken down. There is no fee to watch but donations are always accepted. This virtual festival is made possible with a generous donation from The Marine Family.

Streaming for GOOD MORNING will begin Friday, January 15, 2021 at 7:00 pm and be available online until Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 11:59 pm. The production is directed by Sharon W. Houk and features Susan Hackel and Eric Lindblom. Original music by James Luurtsema.

ABOUT GOOD MORNING by Anne Lucas (MA)

Alex, Marie's middle-aged son is shocked when he sees his mother in dishabille with a man. She is over 60 how can she have a boyfriend? Marie lets him know it is the life she has chosen, and she is not accountable to her children.

ABOUT ANNE LUCAS: Anne has built a body of work as a playwright. She has directed and taught for over 30 years. She holds an MFA from BU and 2nd MFA in Writing for Stage and Screen from Lesley University. Her plays have been presented in NYC, Boston, Kansas, and Greece.

The remaining streaming schedule for the winning playwrights:

PERMANENT INK by Charlene Donaghy, CT (1/29-2/11)

FOLDED by Bara Swain, NY (2/12-2/25)

EXTENDED PLAY by Ben Marshall, NJ (2/26-3/11)

RELATIVITY AND ME by Len Cuthburt, Ontario, Canada (3/12-3/25)

MOTHERHOOD by Lawrence Aronovitch, Ontario, Canada (3/26-4/8)

SAUL by Colleen O'Doherty, NE (4/9-4/22)