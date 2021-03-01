The Warner Presents the 9th Annual International Playwrights Festival Virtual Edition

The Warner Theatre will present the tenth installation of the 9th Annual International Playwrights Festival - RELATIVITY & ME by Len Cuthbert (Ontario, Canada) - from the Warner's Nancy Marine Studio Theatre beginning Friday, March 12 at 7:00 pm. In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Playwrights Festival will be a virtual event - each production will be recorded in the Warner's Nancy Marine Studio Theatre over a period of several weeks and then streamed via YouTube and Facebook every other Friday until April.

The mission of the International Playwrights Festival is to recognize the work of emerging and established playwrights and to build a link between the playwrights, the theatre community and our audiences. The festival is a celebration of new works by playwrights from across the country and around the globe. For the ninth year, 150 plays were accepted for consideration from across the United States and as far away as China and New Zealand.

Each production will be available to view online for a period of two weeks before being taken down. There is no fee to watch but donations are always accepted. This virtual festival is made possible with a generous donation from The Marine Family and Thomaston Savings Bank.

Streaming for RELATIVITY & ME will begin Friday, March 12, 2021 at 7:00 pm and be available online until Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 11:59 pm. The production is directed by Isabel Carrington and features Katie Brunetto and Emily Creighton. Original music by James P. Luurtsema and videography by Jeffrey B. Schlichter.

In a subway station, a young mother meets her great grandmother for the first time.

Len is the founding director of Fridge Door Live Theatre Company. His plays have found the stage in Canada, US & Europe. Reunited Shorts, his collection of 6 short diverse plays about reunions received great reviews at the 2019 London Fringe Festival and was published by Dramatic Publishing in 2020. www.LenCuthbert.com

The remaining streaming schedule for the winning playwrights: MOTHERHOOD by Lawrence Aronovitch, Ontario, Canada (3/26-4/8) SAUL by Colleen O'Doherty, NE (4/9-4/22).