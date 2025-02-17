The University of Hartford, Hartt School Dance Division To Present HORIZONS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The University of Hartford, Hartt School Dance Division will present, “Horizons” the spring senior dance concert. Performances are March 12, 13, and 14 at 7:30pm in the Edward C. and Ann T. Roberts Theater at the Mort and Irma Handel Performing Art Center, 35 Westbourne Parkway, Hartford.

Horizons is a grand conclusion to four artists’ journeys and will bring audiences through a night of unique and remarkable creations by choreographers Nadia Bradfield, Grace Fields, Ashton Rivera, and Connor Whitbey. The evening will present four original works by these senior choreographers, expertly crafted to tell unique stories. The works explore nostalgia about the small pleasures in life, relationships developed throughout a journey, humor and caricatures, and conquering mental illness. In collaboration with The Hartt Composition Department, each senior was provided with an original creation by composers Julian Bahamon, Antonino Ciampa, Joshua Goodell, and Jeremiah Stewart. Accompanying the students’ new works will be four commissioned solos by world renowned choreographers Norbert De La Cruz III, César Faria Fernandes, Kristalyn Gill, and Trey McIntyre.

To purchase tickets, please contact (860) 768-4228 or (800) 274-8587, or visit www.hartford.edu/tickets. Tickets are $10 a person, and students and faculty of The University of Hartford get one free ticket with ID. Each show will also be livestreamed at https://www.hartford.edu/livestream.

Comments