The Palace Theatre Invites Families To A Virtual Magic Show With The Amazing Max

The performance will take place on Sunday, October 4.

A high-energy, interactive and all-around silly virtual magic show is headed your way on Sunday, October 4. Appropriate for audiences of all ages, Max Darwin earned the moniker "The Amazing Max" for his extraordinary skills as a magician and also for his ability to entertain adult audiences while keeping the little ones spellbound. Max combines magic and comedy, making objects appear and disappear and generally defying the laws of physicss.

An afternoon with The Amazing Max is a perfect way to spend time with the entire family. Tickets are $25.00 per household ($50 includes a VIP pre-show before the 3:00pm performance) and may be purchased by calling The Palace Box Office at 203-325-4466 or visiting https://bit.ly/3btkrQt.

Patrons will receive a Zoom link via email a half an hour prior to showtime. When purchasing tickets, please opt in to receive The Palace Theatre emails.

