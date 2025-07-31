The Palace Theater to Present 2025-2026 Spotlight Series Membership

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



​The Palace Theater will present the 2025-2026 Spotlight Series Membership! Gathering several speaker series under one umbrella, the Spotlight Series is a thoughtfully curated collection of presentations designed to entertain, educate, and inspire.

These events shine a light on remarkable people and experiences while showcasing the art of storytelling. I Wrote That! Author Talks offer insights into the creative process of writing, while 2nd ACT features the extraordinary things people do in the second half of their lives. Immigrant Stories presents first-person accounts of moving to a new country and starting over. Our newest addition to the series, UPstaged!, is an eclectic collection of theatrical experiences presented in an intimate setting.

Additionally, the CommUNITY Spotlight Series events are interactive presentations that gather speakers and audiences around diverse topics and formats. This season's presentations include three CommUNITY Storytime events for families, and the return of Tragedy to Triumph: More Stories of Hope.

Tickets for the Spotlight Series are available for purchase beginning August 4, 2025. Subscription patrons can choose any three or more Spotlight Series or CommUNITY Spotlight Series events and receive 20% off the ticket price. “This is a great way to offer patrons the flexibility to customize their own series,” explains Palace Theater CEO Frank Tavera. “This way, each subscriber can choose the events that most interest them!”

2025 – 2026 LINE UP INCLUDES:

2nd Act Series

October 7, 2025 – Jane Pinho

After the loss of her husband, Jane Pinho suddenly became a single mother parenting two sons and facing a new Parkinson's diagnosis. While caring for her family and navigating profound grief, she discovered unexpected strength, renewed faith, and purpose in the pain.

October 21, 2025 – Bob Burns

Bob Burns, the Director of the Mattatuck Museum, uses the lessons and talents he learned from the stage to find new ways of helping others. He found that working with like-minded souls to help others can be tremendously fulfilling — and that knowing how to tap dance can come in handy, too!

December 2, 2025 – Robert Alfaro

Roberto Alfaro shares his incredible journey of living in poverty in the South Bronx and dropping out of high school to becoming a decorated CT Police Officer, actor, author, and inventor. In his 2ND ACT talk, he reveals how he overcame adversity to find purpose and achieve his lifelong dreams.

January 20, 2026 – Colleen Berry Conway

After leaving her career to raise her son and launch Ogham Art, Colleen Berry Conway faced major life challenges. Conway's journey through grief, addiction, and ADHD to a path of sobriety and self-compassion reminds us of the hidden struggles of those around us and the need to listen, love and forgive.

April 25, 2026 – David Marchi

After a life-changing boat accident, David Marchi discovered an unexpected gift for painting — later diagnosed as Acquired Savant Syndrome. He leverages his artistic success to make a positive impact, generously supporting causes and teaching/inspiring children with physical and mental disabilities.

“i WROTE THAT!” AUTHOR TALK Series

October 18, 2025 – Lillian Colón

Lillian Colón tells all in her captivating memoir, Lilly: The First Latina Rockette. Her story will inspire everyone to follow their dreams, overcome life obstacles and find joy in dancing.

November 5, 2025 – John Scully

In Visited Mom Today, John Scully shares the secret to connecting with those suffering from Alzheimer's Disease. John's conversations with nursing home residents will have you laughing out loud, tearing up, and reflecting on your own life experiences.

April 21, 2026 – Michael Griffin

Waterbury History is a magazine that highlights the people, places and events that have gained fame in the Brass City over the past 350 years. Michael Griffin has also published three books about Waterbury history.

May 5, 2026 – Barbara Newhart

After 25 years as a divorce lawyer, Barbara Newhart (Atty. Kimberly Peterson) now writes mysteries filled with danger and a hint of romance, humor, and family. Her latest novel is Love & the Divorce Lawyer.

IMMIGRANT STORIES

October 22, 2025 – Tetyana Pavelo

Tetyana Pavelo is deeply passionate about ensuring that refugees and immigrants have access to education, resources, and opportunities for a better future. Originally from Ukraine, Pavelo has been actively involved in raising funds for families and supporting children's education in Ukraine during the ongoing war.

November 4, 2025 – Tefta Bushka

Tefta Haxhi Bushka shares the story of how both her and her husband's families escaped communist Albania in the early 1950s. With her background in teaching English, Tefta provides a unique perspective on the significance of language in the lives of those who have been displaced. She underscores the power of words in bridging cultural divides and fostering understanding.

April 28, 2026 – Antonietta Barbato

The joy of sharing Italy's heritage and culture is a dream come true for Antonietta Barbato. In 2010, she helped found the “Sorelle d'Italia in America” in Southington along with four other women. In 2018, as President of the organization, she started an Italian folkloristic dance group — 15 years later, with 100 members, the group is still going strong.



Additional Speaker TBD

upstaged!

September 20, 2025 – Draw Me Without Boundaries by Margaret Gibson

Draw Me Without Boundaries is a collection of poems told in inner monologues between a woman and her granddaughter, set against the backdrop of the climate crisis and COVID pandemic. Margaret Gibson performs her work alongside actress Tori Richnavsky in this moving adaptation exploring connection amid isolation.

December 7, 2025 – A Christmas Carol, Dick Terhune's One-man Show

Renowned for his versatility and captivating stage presence, Dick Terhune conjures over thirty of Dickens' most memorable characters in a dynamic solo performance. Audiences and critics alike have celebrated Terhune's powerful interpretation of A Christmas Carol.

March 7, 2026 – The Play's The Thing by Stuart Brown

Stuart Brown, theater critic and playwright, will share his ideas on how a play for the stage should be structured. After Brown's presentation, actors will perform two of his 10-minute plays, followed by a talkback to help audience members better understand the creative process and writing for the stage.

April 9, 2026 – Karma Kabaret by Marilyn Zavidow

Karma Kabaret, created/performed by Marilyn Zavidow, aims to make people laugh, think, and feel—a lot! It's kind of like Robin Williams meets Streisand meets TED Talks meets Einstein meets Buddha meets Broadway meets Zavidow! Featuring Chris Coogan on the piano and John Mobilio on bass.

cOMMUNITY sPOTLIGHT SERIES

April 18, 2026 – Tragedy To Triumph: More Stories Of Hope

After a successful and sold-out inaugural event in March 2025, Tragedy to Triumph returns with more hopeful stories of moving forward after overcoming great tragedies in life.

Moderated by author and actress Randye Kaye, the group will include Cindy Eastman, Donna Finneran, Dan Lowry, Matt Monagan, and Thai Vo. Lunch is provided.

CHILDREN'S sTORYTIME

A free initiative of the CommUNITY Spotlight Series

December 30, 2025 – Mya McLure, The Brave Science Girl: The Toad Cave by Douglas Haddad

Mya McLure, the Brave Science Girl: The Toad Cave focuses on female empowerment and inspiring innovation in science, technology, engineering, creative arts, and mathematics. In this picture book, Mya McLure must figure out a way to save a family of toads threatened by land development. Ages 4-8.

January 24, 2026 – 4 a.m. The Whisper That Is Mine by Susan L. Lane

The Whisper That Is Mine highlights that everyone has value, even when mistakes are made, and that our worth is rooted in who we are, not just our actions. Susan L. Lane is committed to empowering audiences, young and old, to embrace their inherent value and make a positive impact. Ages 3-6.

February 28, 2026 – Our Joyful Noise by Gabriele Davis

2025 New England Book Award Picture Book finalist Our Joyful Noise is a joyful, jazzy picture book following a Black family though a week of shared moments and simple pleasures, woven with hidden musical jewels from spirituals and songs. Gabriele Davis enjoys creating works that inspire children to laugh, love, discover their inner strength, and feel seen. Ages 3-7.