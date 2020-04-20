The Magnolia Room Cabaret to Present YouTube Premiere Of Cassandra Kubinski in ONWARD

As Covid-19 quarantine continues, audiences turn to live streaming concerts and online entertainment options, and Norwalk's Magnolia Room at BJ Ryan's is set to present a lineup of live-streamed Youtube Premiere concerts every Saturday at 8 pm EST through the end of May. Each show was previously performed at The Magnolia Room, but never before available online.

Saturday, April 25 at 8 pm EST will see the Youtube Premiere of "Onward", performed at Magnolia Room by Billboard charting singer/songwriter Cassandra Kubinski and voiceover mega talent Tony Daniels. The show was originally recorded April 13, 2018 by Steve Bustamante of Unicodia Entertainment, and was the first solo show ever booked at The Magnolia Room.

Kubinski began her performing career as the 20th anniversary "Annie" in the namesake show at the Goodspeed Opera House (East Haddam, CT), and also starred in "Mirette" by Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt at Goodspeed. An Enfield, CT native, she graduated valedictorian and continues to perform around the state behind her own self-penned music. For her "Onward" show at Magnolia Room, Kubinski plays a 75 minute set of originals ranging from introspective and soulful, to cheeky and comedic, and even revives the famous "Tomorrow", paying homage to her roots as Annie in CT. Audiences can RSVP to attend the live premiere of "Onward" here: https://youtu.be/rWrPOJy4DHE

Audiences will be able to live chat with Kubinski and Magnolia Room booker and impresario Kenneth Gartman live on Youtube during the Premiere. There is no cost or cover, but donations will be accepted to support both the artist and venue as Covid-19 has brought live touring and venue income to a halt. Donations will help sustain both artist and venue through this time, and while they are encouraged, they are not required. Says Gartman, "It's so important that people stay home, so we are happy to be able to bring cabaret to you through these Youtube Premieres happening every Saturday 8 pm EST throught the end of May. Make your dinner, pour a glass of wine and enjoy cabaret from the best seat in the house- the one in your home!"

Kubinski's last two EPs, Holiday Magic and Onward, charted at #46 and #97 respectively on the Billboard Heatseekers chart. She has performed with or opened for the likes of the Goo Goo Dolls, 10,000 Maniacs, Caroline Jones, Hudson Taylor, Dickie Betts, Anna Nalick, Jill Sobule and more. Her music has been licensed to TV shows from ABC to NBC, including 13 placements on hit show Dance Moms, which led to millions of views on user-uploaded videos of her songs on Youtube. Songs from Holiday Magic played alongside hit artists on Pandora's Mariah Carey Holiday Radio, Today's Hits Holiday Radio, and Sia Holiday Radio throughout the 2018 holiday season. She was also the bandleader (with Tony Daniels in the band) for seasons 1 and 2 of Emmy-winning new media talk show The Never Settle Show with Mario Armstrong.

Piano man Billy Joel has this to say about Kubinski, "Cassandra Kubinski is very similar to the singer/songwriters of the late 70's...proves that the genre (singer/songwriter) can still be transcendent."





