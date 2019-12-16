The Little Theatre of Manchester Blast Offs Its 60th Season With A 1960s Concert!

On Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 7:00 PM, The Little Theatre of Manchester at Cheney Hall (LTM) hosts a "righteous" celebration of its 60th year of producing theatre with a concert featuring the popular cover band, NIGHTSHIFT.

The year 2020 marks LTM's 60th season of presenting exciting and entertaining theatre to the Manchester community and beyond, and LTM wants to celebrate with you! A $26 ticket includes light fare (appetizers, snacks and dessert) beginning at 7:00 PM, and at 7:30 PM, the band NIGHTSHIFT takes the stage. Featuring hits from the decade LTM presented its first season-the 1960s-NIGHTSHIFT will "jam" with some of the most "outta sight," danceable songs like "Happy Together," "Good Lovin," "Light My Fire," and "Brown Eyed Girl!"

NIGHTSHIFT is a dynamic '60s and '70s cover band made up of five of Connecticut's most well-known and experienced musicians. A regular at the MARC Summer Concert Series, NIGHTSHIFT has gained a local following, and now you can see and hear them in performance at the historic Cheney Hall while you dance the night away!

Don't be "square!" Get your $26 tickets at www.cheneyhall.org or by calling the LTM box office at (860) 647-9824.

When:

January 18, 2020, at 7:00 PM

Where:

Cheney Hall, 177 Hartford Rd, Manchester, CT

Tickets:

$26.00 includes General Seating and pre-show light fare. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 860-647-9824 or visiting www.cheneyhall.org

No discounts for special events

The Little Theatre of Manchester (LTM) was founded in 1960 with the purpose of producing community theater. Since 1991, Cheney Hall, the state's oldest operating theater, has been the theatrical residence of LTM. Today, programming is comprised of five main-stage theatre productions, numerous concerts, special events, and a range of other cultural, business, civic, and private functions serving a growing, annual audience of approximately 15,000 in 2019.





