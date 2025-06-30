The Go-Go's Musical HEAD OVER HEELS Comes to East Haven This Month

New Haven Academy of Performing Arts and Broadway Dance’s Broadway Bound Intensive present the Go-Go’s-fueled musical comedy at Cabaret on Main.
The New Haven Academy of Performing Arts (NHAOPA) and Broadway Dance are set to rock the stage with Head Over Heels – The Musical, running July 18–20 at the Cabaret on Main Theatre in downtown East Haven.
Following sold-out summer productions of Heathers (2023) and Legally Blonde (2024), this year's Broadway Bound Summer Musical Theatre Intensive promises another high-energy hit.
Directed by Neil Fuentes and produced by Billy DiCrosta, Head Over Heels is a bold and hilarious mash-up of Elizabethan comedy and 1980s pop-rock, featuring the music of the Go-Go’s and solo hits from Belinda Carlisle. Audiences can expect crowd-pleasing anthems including “We Got the Beat,” “Vacation,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” and “Heaven is a Place on Earth.”
Based on The Arcadia by Sir Philip Sidney, the musical follows a royal family racing to escape a prophecy of doom in a whimsical journey full of mistaken identities, gender-fluid disguises, and love in all its forms.
Tickets go on sale July 5 and are $35. The production is recommended for ages 10+ due to mature content and themes. Tickets and additional information are available at Cabaret-on-Main.com.
With a cast of more than 35 talented young performers from across Connecticut and beyond, Head Over Heels celebrates inclusivity, empowerment, and the power of music to bring people together.
