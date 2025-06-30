The Go-Go's Musical HEAD OVER HEELS Comes to East Haven This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New Haven Academy of Performing Arts (NHAOPA) and Broadway Dance are set to rock the stage with Head Over Heels – The Musical, running July 18–20 at the Cabaret on Main Theatre in downtown East Haven.

Following sold-out summer productions of Heathers (2023) and Legally Blonde (2024), this year's Broadway Bound Summer Musical Theatre Intensive promises another high-energy hit.

Directed by Neil Fuentes and produced by Billy DiCrosta, Head Over Heels is a bold and hilarious mash-up of Elizabethan comedy and 1980s pop-rock, featuring the music of the Go-Go’s and solo hits from Belinda Carlisle. Audiences can expect crowd-pleasing anthems including “We Got the Beat,” “Vacation,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” and “Heaven is a Place on Earth.”

Based on The Arcadia by Sir Philip Sidney, the musical follows a royal family racing to escape a prophecy of doom in a whimsical journey full of mistaken identities, gender-fluid disguises, and love in all its forms.

Tickets go on sale July 5 and are $35. The production is recommended for ages 10+ due to mature content and themes. Tickets and additional information are available at Cabaret-on-Main.com.

With a cast of more than 35 talented young performers from across Connecticut and beyond, Head Over Heels celebrates inclusivity, empowerment, and the power of music to bring people together.

