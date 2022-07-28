The 5th Dimension Announced At The Ridgefield Playhouse, August 5

Head "Up, Up, and Away" to The Ridgefield Playhouse for a night filled with hits from The 5th Dimension on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 8pm.

Led by original member Florence LaRue, the group returns to the Playhouse stage as part of the Pepsi Rock Series Driven by North American Motor Car and is a featured artist of media sponsor Fox Oldies 98.9fm.

In 1967, their single "Up, Up and Away" launched The 5th Dimension into instant stardom. Over the years they continued to shine, delivering lush harmonies on songs like "Wedding Bell Blues," "One Less Bell to Answer," "Last Night I Didn't Get to Sleep At All," and the iconic medley "Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In." Their signature sound as garnered the group accolades musicians dream about achieving- more than 20 million records sold worldwide, 22 Top 40 Hits, five #1 hits and 6 Grammy Award!

To this day, audiences are captivated and delighted as Florence LaRue and company continue to deliver dynamic performances that stand the test of time, and this Playhouse show will be no exception!

