Table Readings Debut This Month At Palace Theater Waterbury

The Palace Theater is unveiling an exciting new initiative when Table Readings at the Palace Theater debuts on Saturday, October 16, 2:00pm in the intimate Poli Club space. The October 16 reading is Kate Katcher's The LIttle SIsters of Littleton and features Emmy Award winner Dorothy Lyman ("Mama's Family," "All My Children") and Sachi Parker ("Peggy Sue Got Married," "Back to the Future," "Scrooged") . Parker is the daughter of actress, Shirley MacLaine. They are joined by Don Striano in a delightful look at family dynamics turned upside down when one sister's ex resurfaces to have a relationship with the other sister. It is directed by Ivoryton Playhouse Artistic Director Jacqueline Hubbard.

Table Readings at the Palace Theater, presented in partnership with Gracewell Productions, offers patrons the chance to experience new works in development plus an opportunity for Q & A with the playwright, actors and director and to be a part of the creative process by offering their feedback at the conclusion of the Table Reading.

The series has been curated to include works whose themes are relevant and reflect our ever-changing world.

The Table Reading series is a benefit open to Platinum level donors of the Palace Theater, invited industry professionals and guests. A limited number of seats are reserved to the public on a first come, first served basis. Tickets are complimentary. To inquire on availability, contact the theater's Box office at203.346.2000.

The other two dates and titles for the fall Table Reading series are:

Monday, Nov. 15 at 7 pm

An evening of four, shorter one-act monologues offering unique perspectives from African-American women featuring the works of award-winning playwrights Cassandra Medley and Charlene A. Danaghy.

Saturday, Dec. 11 at 2 pm

Joy Meets Girl, a delightful new comedy from TV Writer/Producer Kimberly Hill ("Cheers," "Family Ties," "One Day at a Time," "Facts of LIfe" among others). This story about being open to receiving unexpected gifts at Christmas time will be presented in the format of a live radio drama directed by Susan Cinoman (TV's "The Goldbergs").

Gracewell Productions produces inspiring works in the arts and is thrilled to be partnering with the Palace Theatre, Waterbury on this Table Readings series. For more information about projects or Producer Lauren Yarger, visit GracewellProductions.com.

*Plays and performers are subject to change.